iCreditWorks Announces Rajiv Varshney as Chief Compliance Officer for Its Expanding Point-of-Sale Financing Platform <span class="legendSpanClass">Rajiv Varshney</span><span class="legendSpanClass">, most recently Chief Compliance Officer at Investors Bank, joins iCreditWorks and will be responsible for managing compliance risks and driving sustainable enterprise risk processes for the organization.</span>

ISELIN, N.J., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCreditWorks, one of the fastest-growing FinTech platforms in the United States, announced today the addition of Rajiv Varshney as Chief Compliance Officer to its executive team. An expert in regulatory remediation and compliance governance, Varshney brings his vast experience in financial services to the organization after a successful tenure as Chief Compliance Officer at Investors Bank. Prior to that role, he worked for 16 years at HSBC Bank USA in a number of leadership roles, culminating in Chief Operating Officer Compliance and Head of Risk Transformation, overseeing a $100M+ annual budget and 50+ onshore and offshore resources. Varshney also received Stanford's Strategic Decision and Risk Management certification and holds a Six Sigma Black Belt certification.

Rajiv Varshney, Chief Compliance Officer (PRNewswire)

"What iCreditWorks has accomplished in providing transparent and responsible lending to consumers is inspiring," says Varshney. "I'm excited to support the Company's compliance agenda and continue driving a culture of proactive risk management through policies, training, and active partnerships."

In his new role, Varshney will report to Cristian Mandachescu, Chief Risk Officer at iCreditWorks, and will leverage more than two decades of financial services experience to manage compliance risk for the business. Varshney will also be responsible for iCreditWorks' licensure activities and will oversee compliance testing and reporting processes.

"iCreditWorks is committed to hiring the best and brightest minds," says Mandachescu. "Rajiv has a deep, proactive understanding of third-party business and consumer financing, and his ability to resolve complex compliance issues will make him an asset to our executive team."

iCreditWorks continues its mission to build a team of market-leading executives with extensive experience across business development, technology, product management, and strategy to ensure the success of the platform across verticals and market segments.

About iCreditWorks

iCreditWorks leverages innovative technology and mobility to deliver an omnichannel platform experience with a broad "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) financing product suite, empowering consumers to take control of their financing. The first-of-its-kind iCreditWorks native mobile App delivers a simple, seamless, and secure financing experience that redefines the consumer journey.

To learn more about the Company, please visit www.icreditworks.com.

iCreditWorks

Rich Groves

SVP – Professional Affairs

(201) 450-4268

rich.groves@icreditworks.com

