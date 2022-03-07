SWITLIK Survival Products launches the world's first FAA approved underarm constant wear life vest

TRENTON, N.J., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWITLIK Survival Products, at the forefront in aviation survival equipment innovation, is pleased to announce the launch of its newest Constant Wear product, the UA-80 Evolution Vest. The UA-80 Evolution vest is the first of its kind; it's the first FAA approved commercially available underarm constant wear life vest and represents the next evolution in life vest design utilizing SWITLIK's signature underarm flotation technology.

SWITLIK's revolutionary Evolution vest is an innovative, reimagining of inflatable life vest technology. Leveraging a similar bladder design to that of the next generation US Army Aircrew Combat Equipment (ACE) program, the design integrates a first-of-its-kind, underarm-style inflatable bladder with 80+ lbs. of buoyancy.

The Evolution vest is designed to solve the two biggest challenges previously posed in life vest design – increasing comfort and mobility around the head and neck, and maximizing space for professional aviators and crews to carry equipment.

The Evolution Vest forgoes the traditional yoke-style design, and instead moves the flotation around the wearer's abdomen – totally eliminating any helmet interference or range of motion issues posed by older-style constant wear vests.

When inflated, SWITLIK's signature underarm-style bladder provides improved mobility, maneuverability, higher freeboard and superior water channeling when compared to traditional yoke-style bladders. It also provides auto-righting of unconscious aircrew to bring them into a stable, face-up position for unimpeded breathing.

As the flotation resides inside the vest, valuable space is added to the front for accessories. The Evolution Vest has more than twice the amount of available MOLLE loops than any previous Switlik design.

SWITLIK's innovative underarm flotation bladder is dual-chambered, and features a three-layer film construction that is more fire, abrasion, and puncture resistant that traditional life vest fabrics. The bladder construction utilizes a novel manufacturing method to maintain low bulk and weight.

Like all signature SWITLIK products, every inch of the Evolution vest was designed for a purpose. The vest is FAA Approved to TSO-c13G.

Established in 1920, SWITLIK has been owned and operated by the Switlik family for four generations and is known worldwide as a manufacturer of the highest quality sewn and heat-sealed inflatable safety and survival products for the aviation, marine, and military markets.

Watch the full product video and pre-order your UA-80 Evolution Vest now.

