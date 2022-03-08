General Dynamics Chairman and CEO to speak at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

General Dynamics Chairman and CEO to speak at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

RESTON, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Phebe N. Novakovic will speak at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 16, at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information is available at www.gd.com.

