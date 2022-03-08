Therap Services includes the Health Profile feature in the Individual Demographic Form (IDF) module to assist Service Providers in the Human Services Industry manage important Health Data for effective and efficient Daily Documentation

WATERBURY, Conn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services offers an array of health record options within their Individual Demographic Form (IDF) module, designed to facilitate users with maintaining essential information such as race, ethnicity, contacts, Medicare and Medicaid numbers, basic information, health data such as vital signs, among others, and store them in a HIPAA-compliant manner, for supporting individuals in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and the broader human services communities. Therap has recently released its Health Profile feature in the IDF module that records the health data of each individual in HCBS/LTSS communities as one of the various health outcomes solutions for the management of health and safety, as well as risk assessments for individuals.

The Health Profile section allows users to document the height and weight range of an individual which automatically generates the BMI value. The interface also allows users to define the normal ranges of an individual's vital signs such as body temperature, pulse, blood pressure flow, oxygen intake and saturation, among others. Support professionals are able to enter the parameters of an individual's vital signs directly and the system will capture it as the individual's normal range. Users can easily edit, make necessary changes and save the form every time the information needs to be updated.

Therap also provides the option to notify care providers about any important changes in an individual's health information, or if the Health Profile is updated through Secure Communications (SComm), phone notifications or emails. This ensures that the quality of care and safety for an individual is maintained at all times. This feature allows users to identify if an individual's vital signs ranges differ from the normal ranges defined for an individual. Adding a Health Profile section in the IDF module adds another dimension of information, facilitating agencies to provide services of a high standard.

For more information on Therap's comprehensive Electronic Health Records, visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

http://www.therapservices.net

