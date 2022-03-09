IGT Launches in Spain's Amusement with Prize 'Salones' Sector with Compelling, Market-Attuned Solutions

LONDON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Europe Gaming B.V. (hereinafter "IGT"), has launched in the Spanish Amusement with Prize (AWP) "salones" subsector with compelling solutions specifically adapted for the market through an exclusive distribution agreement with Orenes Grupo, the Spanish salones market leader in operations and gaming machine distribution.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

IGT's debut title for the sector is its Magic Fortune™ Link multi-level progressive, known in Spain as a "linked" game, which includes exciting new games that have become salones player favorites.

The salones subsector in Spain represents a total footprint of approximately 3,000 gaming and bingo halls. Featuring a casino-like atmosphere, salones are evolving to offer more video-based, technologically advanced content and hardware, including linked products.

"IGT is well-positioned to serve salones customers in Spain by supplying our market-attuned games through our exclusive distributor, Orenes Grupo," said Mark MacCombie, IGT Senior Vice President — EMEA Gaming. "The outstanding results from our first offering, Magic Fortune Link, marks a very encouraging start. By combining our local account team's dedication and expertise with Orenes' 50 years of business experience and growing footprint in this market, we can help Spanish salones operators achieve excellent outcomes."

"IGT is renowned for its top-performing products with content designed to suit the unique needs of specific player segments and geographies," said José Quereda, Director of Distribution and Sales for Orenes Grupo. "Magic Fortune Link has proven to engage Spanish players with its entertaining, regionally-attuned game mechanics, and represents the first of what we expect will be many high-performance IGT installations at salones across Spain."

In tandem with the wider release of Magic Fortune Link across the subsector, IGT will continue its ongoing Spanish player research while executing a customized roadmap of new game releases tailored uniquely to these players.

All four themes in IGT's AWP version of Magic Fortune Link™ -- Hephaestus™, Temple of Fire™, Golden Secrets™, and Dreams of Egypt™ -- were adapted for this market. They offer a chance to enter the Magic Fortune bonus game, which showcases proven Hold 'n Spin link mechanics geared toward salones players. Players have the chance to win four levels of progressive prizes, including the Major and Grand linked progressive awards, and two bet-dependent Mini and Minor awards.

Magic Fortune Link is available to Spain's salones market on the BINTIA™ 27-inch multi-game cabinet, which offers dual HD monitors and a topper option for casino-like styling. It features simple maintenance and minimal hardware requirements, an ergonomic and comfortable design, programmable LED lighting, thrilling high-resolution graphics, and an immersive sound system.

About IGT

