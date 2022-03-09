Little Moons Partners with L Catterton Europe to Accelerate Growth and Expansion

GREENWICH, Conn., and LONDON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Moons ("the Company"), one of the most successful premium dessert brands in the UK, today announced that the European fund of L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, has acquired a significant minority shareholding in the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Little Moons was founded in 2010 by siblings Vivien and Howard Wong, inspired by their parents' bakery and their passion for quality, taste, and craftmanship. Little Moons makes "ice cream from another world"— bite-sized balls of artisanal gelato wrapped in a layer of mochi dough. Little Moons ice cream bites boast intense flavor without preservatives or artificial ingredients, addressing both indulgence and health trends. As one of the fastest growing food brands in the UK, the Company's highly differentiated product is sold to both restaurants and stores, generating high brand traction and demand across a broad range of engaged and passionate consumers. With L Catterton's support, Little Moons will be positioned to accelerate its growth and international expansion.

"This transaction marks an exciting milestone for Little Moons, which began as a small family business 12 years ago, as we capitalize on the explosive demand for our mochi ice cream both in the UK and internationally," said Howard Wong, Co-Founder of Little Moons. "We firmly believe that, in L Catterton, we've found a partner that shares not only our ambitions but also our values, and their support will help us to scale our reach globally. The L Catterton team brings an extensive track record in the retail and food categories, and we look forward to benefiting from their expertise so we can continue doing what we do best – creating little lifts that spark positivity for more people around the world."

"Little Moons has developed a market-defining brand with significant global expansion potential," said Jean-Philippe Barade, a Partner in L Catterton's Europe Fund. "We see a tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth and expansion not only within the attractive and growing premium ice cream category, but also within the even larger premium snack category. We are excited to be partnering up with Vivien, Howard, and their outstanding management team and support them in bringing Little Moons to a wider and more global audience."

L Catterton has significant experience investing in the food and beverage industry. Current and past investments in the space include Ferrara Candy Company, YoCrunch, O.N.E. Coconut Water, Sweet Leaf Tea, Kettle Brand, Plum Organics, and Cholula.

About Little Moons

Little Moons is a family-run ice cream company founded by Howard and Vivien Wong in 2010. The Company exists to, through its mochi ice cream, create little lifts that spark positivity. Its unique ice cream bites are created by wrapping gelato ice cream in a sweet soft layer of dough. Little Moon's products can be found in stores across Europe, including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons, Edeka, Carrefour, Waitrose, Ocado, Whole Foods Market, and Selfridges Food Hall. For more information about Little Moons, please visit https://littlemoons.com/.

About L Catterton

With more than $30 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad strategic network of relationships, L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals support management teams around the world in building strong, category-leading brands. Since 1989, the firm has made approximately 250 investments in consumer businesses. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com .

