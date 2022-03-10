Eventide Asset Management Wins 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award

BOSTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide is pleased to announce that it is being honored with a 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award in the United States.

The following Eventide Fund is being recognized for its consistently strong, risk-adjusted performance relative to its peers over the given time frame:

ETIDX ), Best Equity Income Fund Over 3 Years. Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund (NASDAQ:), Best Equity Income Fund Over 3 Years.

For more than 30 years, Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards have sought to reflect a truly independent and uncompromised assessment of performance. Lipper uses independent fund data and a proprietary methodology that balances consistency and flexibility to adapt to an ever-changing universe of funds. Receiving a Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award is indeed an honor for an investment firm.

"At Eventide, we have an organizational mission to develop quality investment products that serve the common good," said Robin John, CEO of Eventide. "We feel humbled and honored to receive this award from Lipper for the three-year performance of the Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund."

Eventide manages seven funds across different asset classes with varying risk and return profiles. They use an approach that seeks to invest in companies that they believe will be successful because they are adding value to society—an approach they refer to as Investing that makes the world rejoice®.

Dolores Bamford, CFA, the Fund's Senior Portfolio Manager, said this in regard to the award: "Recognition from an industry organization like Lipper reinforces our investment thesis, which posits that investing with the conscious intention of creating value for society is a well-founded approach that can create long-term value for our shareholders too."

Eventide Funds are managed by Eventide Asset Management, LLC, a Boston-based investment adviser that seeks to provide high performance by investing in companies that create compelling value for their customers, employees, supply chain, host communities, the environment, and society broadly.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60, and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com . Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will meet its objectives.

Mutual funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The merit of the winners is based on objective, quantitative criteria. The influential and prestigious Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on our Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return. Individual classifications of three, five, and 10-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period, are also recognized. The awards are based on Refinitiv Lipper's proven proprietary methodology, which can be viewed here .

Investors should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information can be found in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.eventidefunds.com or by calling 1-877-771-EVEN (3836). Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Eventide Mutual Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Eventide Asset Management, LLC.

