WM RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF ETHISPHERE'S WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES

Only Environmental Services Provider Included in 2022 List of 135 Honorees Spanning 22 Countries and 45 Industries

HOUSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WM (NYSE:WM) announced today that it has been honored as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This is the 13th time Ethisphere has recognized WM and the Company is the only honoree in the Environmental Services industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Waste Management National Services, Inc) (PRNewswire)

"WM is a people-first company that is driven by its commitment to success with integrity. We are focused on being a world-class sustainability leader that prioritizes being environmentally, socially and ethically responsible – from the inside out," said Jim Fish, president and CEO, WM. "We're always working in the best interest of our people, customers, communities, industry and the environment."

By putting sustainability and its nearly 50,000 team members at the heart of its operations, WM has demonstrated leadership in each focus area evaluated by Ethisphere, including ethics and compliance, corporate governance, and environmental and social impact. More information about the Company's sustainability initiatives can be found in its 2021 WM Sustainability Report.

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to WM for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found here.

About WM

WM (Waste Management), based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator, and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about WM, visit www.wm.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Waste Management National Services, Inc