Geolumina Joins CTV Catalyst Program

BRYAN, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geolumina announced today they have been selected to participate in the Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) Catalyst Program, an initiative to support early-stage companies providing technology solutions to the global energy industry. By meeting Catalyst Program milestones, Geolumina will have the potential to accelerate delivery of their computer vision-based, geoscience artificial intelligence (AI) products to energy companies.

"Support from Chevron Technology Ventures reinforces our vision for the future of AI and geoscience. Our AI-backed solutions provide scale and accuracy to geologic decision-making at a time when demand is at an all-time high and shrinking geologic expertise in the workforce poses a threat to global energy security." - David Thul, CEO & Co-Founder dthul@geolumina.ai

Geolumina is an AI company re-imagining geologic work. Advancements in computing technology, machine learning, and AI solutions are unlocking insight and value across industrial sectors. Geolumina's goal is to harness the power of these tools for geoscientists and decision makers in the energy industry.

Energy demand continues to grow, and technology continues to advance in areas such as geothermal, hydrogen, and carbon sequestration. With this ever-increasing demand for geoscience insight, our use of AI to augment human decision-making provides a critical bridge to an abundant energy future.

About Geolumina



Geolumina believes that the human capacity for visual insight is astounding. We utilize AI/ML to scale visual insight for the energy industry. Achieving scale in the energy industry creates a more efficient industry, which is the path to a more equitable and prosperous world.

About Chevron Technology Ventures



Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) pursues externally developed technologies and new business solutions that have the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy. The CTV Catalyst Program was launched in 2017 to accelerate the maturation of early-stage companies that demonstrate technology, beneficial to the energy industry.

