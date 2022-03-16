Halo Microelectronics Provides End-to-End Battery Fast Charging Solutions

Halo Microelectronics will be taking part in APEC 2022 highlighting its end-to-end battery fast charging solutions.

CAMPBELL, Calif. , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Microelectronics, a maker of analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems will show its end-to-end battery fast charging solutions that include audio data switch and protection, VBUS protection, boost converter, system I/O power supply, and much more.

Recent advances in battery fast-charging in smartphones have pushed the limits of USB-based fast-charging power to 65W and more. The latest USB PD 3.1 specification enables up to 240W.

"Under such fast-charging power, high efficiencies of up to 98% or more at full power become extremely critical in delivering a practical solution. Traditional switching chargers cannot fulfill such high-efficiency requirements and switched capacitor converters have become the mainstream in such high-power fast-charging systems," explained David Nam, CEO of Halo Microelectronics. "Depending on the power level, the voltage at the USB connector could be 10V or 20V. Therefore, there is a need for both 10V input and 20V input switched capacitor converters", he continued.

Halo Microelectronics offers both highly integrated 10V and 20V devices with the highest efficiencies of 98.3%. Furthermore, Halo Microelectronics offers a highly efficient 3A switching charger with USB power, signal line OVP, and audio/data switch devices, making Halo Microelectronics a true one-stop shop for complete battery fast-charging solutions.

Visit Halo Microelectronics booth # 1828 at APEC 2022 in Houston, Texas from March 20-24 to see the complete end-to-end battery fast charging live demo.

About Halo Microelectronics

Halo Microelectronics develops analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems. Since 2012, Halo Microelectronics has been driving innovation in Mobile, IoT, and Automotive systems. Find out more at https://halomicro.com.

For more information, please contact:

Americas and Europe

Jae Park

Email: jae.park@halomicro.com

Greater China / Asia

Jacky Yan

Email: jacky.yan@halomicro.com

