InventHelp Inventors Develop Snow Art Making Accessories (CPC-661)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a fun and simple way to create professional-looking winter or Christmas characters in the snow," said one of two inventors, from Granby, Conn., "so we invented SNOW ART. Our design enables individuals of all ages to build perfect snow characters."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique way to create sculpture-like characters and decorations with snow. In doing so, it offers an alternative to building traditional snowmen. As a result, it could enhance fun and entertainment and it enables users to decorate outdoor spaces during the winter. The invention features a novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

