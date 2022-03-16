Omaha's FinTech Ecosystem Attracts San Francisco-Based Company

OMAHA, Neb., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Omaha Chamber welcomed Unison, a San Francisco-based fintech company, to downtown Omaha today. The move will bring hundreds of estimated jobs to Omaha, with the initial regional headquarters located in the Landmark building.

The Greater Omaha region has become a lucrative destination for the finance and insurance industry, contributing $10.6 billion to Greater Omaha's regional GDP in 2019 – 70 percent larger than the national average.

"Omaha is a No. 1 ranked up-and-coming-tech hotspot for a reason. Our pro-business, pro-people approach allows companies like Unison to expand here successfully and make Omaha their home. We are pleased to welcome Unison to our growing and revitalized Urban Core," said David Brown, President and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber.

Unison – which specializes in residential equity agreements – is expected to tap into Omaha's gifted and diverse talent pool for their employment. This vaunted talent pool was cited as one of the top reasons for expanding into Omaha.

"Every time we cut a ribbon, we create opportunities for success, and we make progress toward our goals, to increase employment, attract new business and talent to our city, and build new partnerships," said Mayor Jean Stothert. "We are pleased to welcome Unison to our great and growing downtown corporate community."

In addition to the region's talent, Omaha's business-friendly environment continues to attract companies like Unison to the area. Omaha has a 14 percent lower cost of doing business than the U.S. average, offers state and local incentives, and tax credits for job training programs, recruitment and childcare expenses.

"Nebraska is thrilled to welcome Unison, an outstanding innovator and industry leader, to our exciting and growing ecosystem of global fintech firms," said Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Anthony L. Goins. "Investments such as this one further prove that Nebraska is emerging as a national leader in the fintech sector. We are honored to be selected as Unison's number one choice for expanding its company's bright future. We look forward to the incredible contributions Unison will bring to the city of Omaha and Nebraska as a whole."

