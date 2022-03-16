20 year creative leader to build upon and grow company's creative team by at least 30% in 2022

OAKLAND, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHM Creative, a full-service creative, marketing and advertising agency helping brands connect with customers in more meaningful ways, has appointed Jonathan "JB" Byrne as its first Chief Creative Officer. He is tasked with building on the company's successful creative legacy, expanding WHM's creative potential and mentoring its creative personnel now and in the future for what's next.

WHM Creative Hires Deloitte's Jonathan Byrne as First Chief Creative Officer (PRNewswire)

"From the beginning at WHM, creativity has been our most essential tool for translating complex ideas into simple yet impactful and highly emotive narratives and the key to unlocking the unboring," said Audrey Merritt, partner at WHM Creative. "JB brings the creative leadership and expertise WHM needs to take things to the next level, fulfilling our mission to rid the world of blah. We are thrilled for him to join the WHM family."

JB is an award-winning creative leader with 20 years of experience building simple, persuasive ideas into commercials, dynamic interactive experiences, expansive digital campaigns and even convenience store point-of-sale. He most recently led creative in the SF studio of Deloitte Digital's Heat where he has produced work for a diverse client line-up including Halo Top, Wild Turkey, Levi's, LG, Visa and Shutterfly. His career included tenures at Venables Bell & Partners and DDB San Francisco as a creative lead revitalizing Audi in the American luxury car market, unearthing a hidden brand for tech-giant Qualcomm, returning shoemaker Rebook to popular culture and extensive CPG experience for classic brands like Slim Jim.

"WHM's mission, energy and approach to running from 'run-of-the-mill' is exactly what I was craving in my next chapter," said JB. "It is an honor to take on this newly created role and work with such an amazing creative team to build programs and campaigns on behalf of and in collaboration with industry leading brands."

For more information about WHM Creative and its offerings, visit www.whmcreative.com

About WHM Creative

WHM is a full-service creative, marketing and advertising agency that focuses on helping B2B brands connect with customers in meaningful ways that drive action. With a combination of authentic curiosity, creative intelligence and data-informed strategy, WHM serves clients at every point in the marketing lifecycle, from brand creation to integrated campaigns, content development and go-to-market strategies. For more information, visit www.whmcreative.com .

WHM is a full-service creative, marketing and advertising agency that focuses on helping B2B brands connect with customers in meaningful ways that drive action. With a combination of authentic curiosity, creative intelligence and data-informed strategy, WHM serves clients at every point in the marketing lifecycle, from brand creation to integrated campaigns, content development and go-to-market strategies. For more information, visit www.whmcreative.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WHM Creative