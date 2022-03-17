Eurofins Viracor and Cornell University Sign Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Expand Access to Ground-Breaking Technologies for Assessing Organ and Tissue Damage in Transplant and COVID-19 Patients

Blood and urine-based cell-free DNA detection methods will provide healthcare practitioners with highly accurate, non-invasive tools to identify and monitor for infection, rejection, and severity of organ damage in transplant and COVID-19 patients

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Viracor, LLC, a leader in testing for infectious disease, immunology, and allergy, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Cornell University to commercialize several ground-breaking and novel assays aimed at transforming the clinical management of COVID-19 and transplant patients impacted from tissue damage and infections.

Surgical biopsy is critical in tracking damage of COVID-19 in the body, but the procedure can be painful and costly to the patient. The Cornell University team, led by Dr. Iwijn De Vlaminck, an associate professor at the Meinig School of Biomedical Engineering, has developed an alternative to biopsy – a novel, noninvasive blood test to measure organ injury from COVID-19. The test uses circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) to gauge the damage that COVID-19 inflicts on cells, tissues and organs.

Additionally, cfDNA is a highly versatile analyte for monitoring the most critical complications of hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) for many blood disorders and cancers, including Graft-Versus-Host Disease, infection, graft failure and disease relapse. The agreement between Eurofins Viracor and Cornell University will expand access to an innovative blood-based cfDNA methylation sequencing assay for early detection or prediction of major complications related to allogeneic HCT, thus improving the care of stem cell transplant patients.

In another application, Eurofins Viracor intends to commercialize the novel cfDNA test used to identify the presence of urinary tract infections in kidney transplant patients and quantify the degree of damage to the kidney and bladder.

With the combined strength of Eurofins Viracor and its affiliated companies Transplant Genomics, Inc. and Eurofins Donor & Product Testing, Inc. and their innovative transplant testing portfolios, the strategic collaboration with Cornell University marks another critical step in the mission of the Eurofins US Transplant Diagnostics companies to address unmet needs across the continuum of transplant patient care.

View original content:

SOURCE Eurofins Viracor, LLC