The MICHELIN Guide France 2022 restaurant selection will be revealed from Cognac

The first Star Ceremony in the region

A town and an area that demonstrates French excellence

Numerous chefs, pastry chefs, sommeliers, and hospitality managers whose establishments have been selected by the MICHELIN Guide inspectors will attend this ceremony, in the presence of the French and international press.

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MICHELIN Guide France will reveal its next edition on March 22, 2022, from the Cognac region. This will be the very first Star Ceremony organized in the region. Buoyed by a collective dynamic, the MICHELIN Guide and the regional authorities are swinging into action for this unprecedented event. France boasts multiple brands that echo in the hearts and minds of international travelers. Cognac and the MICHELIN Guide are two of them.

MICHELIN Guide (PRNewswire)

A benchmark of French excellence and a global jewel in terms of spirits, Cognac and the Charente region will thus host the best of French gastronomy talent: a unique opportunity to celebrate the richness and diversity of a land with a multitude of expertise. In fact, from the Cognac industry to products from Charente, the ceremony will be designed as a celebration of the artisans, producers, and professionals from the sectors that contribute to the map of France's cultural and culinary identity.

In the presence of the chefs, pastry chefs, sommeliers, and hospitality managers whose establishments have been selected by the inspectors, the 2022 Star Ceremony will also be the opportunity to celebrate all the trades that form part of gastronomy today.

"We are extremely happy to rediscover the hospitality and products of the New Aquitaine region in order to highlight the chefs and their teams and thus recognize the commitment of everyone in the profession during this particularly difficult period. Bringing the MICHELIN Guide teams to Charente is a way of reminding gourmets the world over of the abundance of talent ready to have them experience memorable moments, and this across the whole of France. Chefs established in France are more motivated than ever and this new edition of the MICHELIN Guide will showcase their pugnacity, their inventiveness and a sense of customer care that is unique in the world," declared Gwendal Poullennec, MICHELIN Guide International Director.

MICHELIN Star Ceremony Partners (PRNewswire)

