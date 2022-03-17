Next Level Solutions' LITE offering delivers heavy success for newest client

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Mutual Benefit Group (MBG) has been a longtime Duck Creek Technologies customer. Recently, MBG found a gap on their internal team – and they rushed to find a senior development solution to fill that void – and Duck Creek experience was a must. "We created our specialized offering for instances just like this," said Valerie Rogers, head of Next Level Solutions' LITE division. "Not every client needs the full suite of support we offer. We talked with MBG and mapped out a plan to deliver the smaller scope of work they needed, backed by our powerhouse team of Duck Creek experts."

As this business relationship blossoms, other opportunities have presented themselves, as NLS and MBG forge ahead. Currently, Next Level Solutions has a honed focus for MBG on senior development support, quality analysis and the removal of lingering technical debt.

"We appreciate the way NLS has quickly engaged to support our needs. Their team has provided suggestions on product improvements alongside their core deliverables," says Carol Aulick, Software Development & Engineering Manager at MBG. "We appreciate the collaborative approach and cultural fit between MBG and NLS. Even with some initial technology challenges to get NLS staff into the MBG network, we're seeing positive results in very short order."

To learn more about the NLS LITE offering, visit www.nlsnow.com/LITE.

About Mutual Benefit Group

MBG has been providing home, auto, and commercial insurance since 1908; the carrier works diligently each day to help build and protect its policyholders' economic well-being and provide for their security. MBG is known for its strong relationships with policyholders and agents; for its responsive, friendly, knowledgeable staff; and for claims service that consistently garners a high level of satisfaction, notably 97% based on 2021 policyholder surveys. Learn more at www.mutualbenefitgroup.com.

About Next Level Solutions

Next Level Solutions is a software services company providing high end solutions to the Property and Casualty market. By dealing extensively with the P&C industry and Duck Creek Technologies, they help clients harness the power of this platform, allowing improved market potential, enhanced performance, and streamlined day-to-day operations. Through their industry expertise, deep product knowledge, and implementation experience, they have quickly become the premier choice of P&C carriers. NLS is committed to delivering custom solutions and supporting those solutions every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.nlsnow.com

Media Contact: Vicki Treptow, 833-465-7669, vicki.treptow@nlsnow.com

