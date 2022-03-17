SOUNDEXCHANGE NAMES TOMMY KORPINEN CHIEF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

Veteran entertainment strategist to oversee SoundExchange digital footprint expansion

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, today named Tommy Korpinen chief business development officer to oversee the SoundExchange digital footprint expansion. Korpinen will report to SoundExchange president and CEO Michael Huppe and is based in Los Angeles, California.

With 20 years of experience in music, film, television, and games, Korpinen will lead the expansion of SoundExchange's digital footprint and business partnerships as the music industry continues to evolve with emerging technologies and players.

Specifically, Korpinen is responsible for establishing and executing the organization's new business development and growth strategy. This role is critical to the company's broader strategic planning and is key in determining and fostering long-view business transformation.

"Tommy brings a wealth of experience to our organization as we look to expand our digital footprint and industry partnerships," says Huppe. "His expertise in multiple forms of media, new business identification, and partnership development will help us fulfill our mission of supporting creators and building a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry for our growing creator community."

Prior to joining SoundExchange, Korpinen was vice president, Global Business Development & Digital Strategy at Sony Music Entertainment in New York. His portfolio included the management of various existing and emerging distribution partnership opportunities for the company. Korpinen also has held leadership positions at The Walt Disney Company, DreamWorks Animation, and The Warner Music Group in multiple digital and business capacities.

"I'm delighted to join SoundExchange, particularly at a moment when the music industry is going through such rapid change," said Korpinen. "I look forward to working with the incredible SoundExchange team as we look to build new partnerships and tools for the industry. Ultimately, this work will help continue to build a vibrant community of creators that will inspire new listeners, steadfast fans, and other creatives, alike."

Korpinen holds an MBA from the University of Westminster, a Master of Economics degree from the Swedish School of Economics, and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Aalto University.

About SoundExchange:

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 560,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $9 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

