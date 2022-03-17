TEAMSTERS 533: KEOLIS TRANSIT SIGNS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON MORE LABOR VIOLATIONS

40 TOTAL National Labor Relations Board Charges Settled

RENO, Nev., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keolis Transit has come to terms and settled 17 additional labor charges with Teamsters 533 for violations of the National Labors Relations Act. "This brings the total number of charges settled to 40, with more likely to follow," said Teamsters Local 533 President Gary Watson.

These 40 charges, all resolved in the union workers' favor, should finally paint a clear picture of how the contractor for the Regional Transportation Commission mismanages public transit operations.

"This settlement agreement was obtained due to our members' dedication and resiliency by standing strong together against adversity. The National Labor Relations Board Settlement Agreement details a monetary settlement for two of our sisters who were retaliated against for honoring the picket line, among many other violations related to the three strikes in 2021," said Watson.

"I am incredibly grateful for my Union; they have diligently protected me against the retaliation of Keolis Transit. Keolis tried to coerce and intimidate me to cross the picket line, I refused, and was subsequently terminated," stated Union Member Rachel Drum. Sister Drum will be returning to the job shortly, recouping all back wages and benefits.

Numerous labor violations were committed specifically against female workers. "It is appalling and unacceptable for anyone to be subject to the draconian treatment by Keolis. They deserve safe working conditions free from harassment. This settlement is a victory for all our members," added Watson.

"The appointed commissioners of RTC Washoe — Neoma Jardon, Oscar Delgado, Bob Lucey, Vaughn Hartung and Ed Lawson — allowed their Executive Director, Bill Thomas to explicitly state during the strikes that Keolis was bargaining in good faith, while the Teamsters were not," said Watson.

"Those commissioners should demand that Mr. Thomas publicly denounce Keolis' actions and should offer the passengers, our community, and our members a public apology. Additionally, they should retract their endorsement of Keolis and put safeguards in place to protect our workers in public transit," Watson stated.

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 533 represents about 2,300 workers in various trades throughout northern Nevada and eastern California, including about 200 RTC/Keolis employees. For more information, go to http://teamsters533.org/ .

