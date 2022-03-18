Five9 Partners with Cresta to Deliver AI-Driven Real-Time Intelligence

Cresta and Five9 Announce Real-Time Integration Powered by Five9 VoiceStream.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta, the leader in Real-Time Intelligence for the contact center, today announced it has accredited its real-time integration with Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) the industry-leading cloud contact center platform. The integration allows Cresta customers to connect into the Five9 AI driven customer engagement platform and allows Five9 customers to easily implement Cresta's advanced AI-driven real-time intelligence layer, removing technical barriers and increasing overall value from both solutions. As a part of this partnership, Five9 has also invested in Cresta's Series C funding.

Cresta helps teams in contact centers drive better customer experience CX, ensure compliance, and unlock revenue opportunities with its AI-driven, real-time coaching platform for agents providing dynamic, live guidance based on the best practices of top performers. Cresta also provides real-time visibility for managers to see and track every conversation and agent progress. As a result, Cresta helps teams improve their performance, increase CSAT and RPC, lowering average handle time (AHT), and in turn boost customer satisfaction and experience.

The Five9 platform provides a variety of open APIs for customers and partners. Specifically, the VoiceStream API is a developer-friendly, modern cloud-to-cloud real-time media streaming API enabling frictionless integrations with partners and securely protecting customers' voice data. Five9 VoiceStream helps customers, partners and system integrators leverage the power of real-time voice and add a broad range of value-added applications on top of the Five9 platform.

"We are so excited to be working with Five9 as an accredited and integrated partner," said Zayd Enam, CEO and Co-founder of Cresta. "Five9 has solved one of the most challenging aspects of contact center technology with VoiceStream; making real-time integration easy, reliable, and secure rather than a cost and time barrier to adopting new technologies. As integrated solutions, we can deliver on the promise of better CX in real-time."

"We are thrilled to partner with Cresta," says Rowan Trollpe, CEO, Five9. "Five9's first commitment is to deliver better customer experiences. This means investing in our own AI and Automation platform and working with leading partners like Cresta who want to build on top of our platform to bring additional use cases to customers."

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Blue Nile, Earthlink, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world.

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

