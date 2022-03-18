Lynk Pharmaceuticals and Simcere announced Strategic Commercialization Partnership upon novel JAK1 inhibitor LNK01001

HANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 18, 2022, Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Lynk Pharmaceuticals) and Simcere (2096.HK) announced a strategic partnership to develop and commercialize a highly selective JAK1 inhibitor LNK01001 in China.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lynk Pharmaceuticals is responsible for the development of the product. Simcere will obtain the exclusive rights to market LNK01001 for the indications of rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis in China, after completing the payment of all commercialization rights and interests.

JAK1 belongs to an important subgroup of the cytosolic tyrosine kinase Janus kinase (JAKs) family that is closely related to the pathogenesis of various autoimmune diseases. 6 head-to-head clinical studies have demonstrated the huge clinical potential of selective JAK1 inhibitor as an emerging new treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, with significant advantages over methotrexate and several biological agents. Published data of JAK1 inhibitor as treatment of ankylosing spondylitis have shown sufficient superiority of JAK1 inhibitor in a head-to-head study over Humira, the TNFα targeting blockbuster. Selective JAK1 inhibitors are thus considered to be the next superstar of therapies.

LNK01001 is a highly selective JAK1 inhibitor with therapeutic potential for various autoimmune diseases. Clinical trials in Chinese and western patient groups are being carried out, including phase II studies in China in three indications of rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and atopic dermatitis. Previously, LNK01001 has completed Phase I clinical studies in healthy subjects in China and Australia. The results of preclinical data show that LNK01001 has higher selectivity and potentially better safety than other marketed JAK inhibitors. It is expected to provide patients with newer, safer and more effective treatment options.

"We are very pleased to have reached the commercialization cooperation of LNK01001 with Simcere in China. It marks a big step forward towards commercialization for Lynk through Simcere's marketing strength." Said Dr. Zhao-Kui (ZK) Wan, founder & CEO of Lynk Pharmaceuticals, "Simcere is an innovation and R&D-driven company that ranks among top Chinese pharmaceutical enterprises. Its proven commercialization excellence, combining with our R & D capability, will likely to create more benefit for the patients sooner."

Mr. Jinsheng Ren, Chairman and CEO of Simcere said: "Autoimmune disease therapeutic are one of Simcere's three strategic focuses. We are very pleased to have reached this cooperation with Lynk Pharmaceuticals. We will work closely with our partner with all efforts, and accelerate the development and commercialization process of LNK01001, to bring safer and more effective treatments to patients."

About Lynk Pharmaceuticals

Lynk Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage company, was founded in 2018 by senior drug R&D experts and executives from Pfizer, Merck and Johnson & Johnson. Lynk Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative drugs for the treatment of cancer, as well as immune and inflammatory diseases. Driven by a higher goal, Lynk Pharmaceuticals aims to be a market leader to address unmet medical demands by the development of innovative therapies. To date, Lynk Pharmaceuticals has independently developed a number of Class I clinical innovative new drugs, and independently as well as jointly with its US partner launched a number of clinical studies globally. For more information about Lynk Pharmaceuticals, please visit: https://www.lynkpharma.com.

About Simcere

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group (2096.HK) is an innovation and R&D-driven pharmaceutical company, with a mission of "providing today's patients with medicines of the future." It has established a National Key Laboratory of Translational Medicine and Innovative Drug Development. Simcere focuses on oncology, central nervous system disease and autoimmune disease therapeutic areas, with a diversified product portfolio and industry-leading capabilities. Its vigorous in-house R&D efforts and extensive R&D collaborations have made it a strategic cooperation partner with world leading pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies, in an effort to bring more global life science breakthroughs to China.

