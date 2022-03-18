myCIO Promotes Neza Gallitano, Jonathan Michewicz and Stephen Rennard to Partner and crosses over $11.8 billion of AUM (Increase of 19.44% or $1.9B from 2020)

myCIO Promotes Neza Gallitano, Jonathan Michewicz and Stephen Rennard to Partner and crosses over $11.8 billion of AUM (Increase of 19.44% or $1.9B from 2020)

PHILADELPHIA, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- myCIO Wealth Partners LLC (myCIO), one of the largest independent registered investment advisors in the country, has promoted three Senior Managers to Partner level effective January 1st, 2022.

myCIO's asset under management (AUM) is $11.8 billion as of December 31, 2021 ($9.9 billion as of December 31, 2020) and it provides Financial Counseling services to more than 50 current and former Chairman, CEOs and Presidents of Standard & Poors and Fortune 500 companies.

Adding additional Partners to the firm is needed to help support its strong growth in recent years. "We could not be more excited to welcome Neza, Jon and Steve into the Partnership and recognize their substantial contributions to the growth of the firm over the years" said David Lees, Senior Partner. "Those who have worked with these individuals know their outstanding technical skills and their ability to demonstrate a "team first" attitude in the workplace."

Neza Gallitano, CFP® CDFA® graduated from Georgetown University in 2011 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Italian Studies and a concentration in International Business.

Jonathan Michewicz, CFA® CPA® graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and in 2009 with a Master of Science in Finance from Villanova University.

Stephen Rennard, CFP® graduated from Drexel University in 2008, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Neza, Jon and Steve have been providing Financial Counselling services to ultra-high-net-worth clients (individuals and/or families) on investment, executive benefit & compensation, trust, estate, philanthropic and tax planning matters.

Disclaimers

The information contained in this material should not be considered a recommendation to purchase or sell any security or investment. Actual events or results may differ materially from the views and forward-looking statements included in this material. Recipients should not rely on any information in this material. This material contains commercial information and intellectual property of myCIO. It is intended only for the person to whom it has been furnished and under no circumstances may a copy be transmitted to any person other than the authorized recipient. Any reproduction or disclosure of the contents of this material, in whole or in part, and any re-use of this material by non-intended or non-authorized recipients, in each case, without the prior written consent of myCIO is prohibited.

Media Contact:

Adrian Verueco

+12154000875

adrian.verueco@myciowp.com

View original content:

SOURCE myCIO Wealth Partners