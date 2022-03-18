NEW ATTORNEYS ADDED TO FREEDOM-EWG TEAM, ATTORNEY LANNY DAVIS ANNOUNCES

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanny J. Davis, attorney for Freedom Holding, Inc. ("Freedom"), and Elite World Group ("EWG"), the wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom owned by Silvio Scaglia, is announcing that two new attorneys have been added to the legal team in cases involving Julia Haart.

The first team addition is Benjamin Brafman, the well-known N.Y. criminal attorney, and his firm. Mr. Brafman is specifically tasked to conduct a thorough investigation of Ms. Haart as to whether she has violated any federal, state, or local criminal laws, considering Mr. Brafman's extensive experience with the criminal justice system.

If Mr. Brafman finds substantial evidence that Ms. Haart has violated criminal laws, then he will make formal referral(s) for further investigation to the offices of the federal Manhattan (Southern District of New York) U.S. Attorney, the New York Attorney General and the New York County District Attorney, upon client approval.

Also joining the Freedom-EWG legal team is Peter Bicks, a nationally renowned trial lawyer and senior partner from the global law firm of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. Mr. Bicks will join the litigation team opposing Ms. Haart's case filed in Delaware. Additionally, Mr. Bicks will replace the prior attorney in the New York State Supreme Court case filed several weeks ago by Mr. Scaglia and EWG against Ms. Haart for illegal misappropriation of company funds for her personal purposes.

"We are pleased to have Benjamin Brafman and Peter Bicks join the litigation team," Mr. Davis said. "Freedom, EWG and Mr. Scaglia are well-represented to recover misappropriated funds, protect Mr. Scaglia's ownership of Freedom and EWG, and defend Mr. Scaglia's reputation from false and misleading public statements made by Ms. Haart and her PR representatives."

