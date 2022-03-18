Stratus Telecom partners with Lux Speed to offer its customer base best in class internet and deployment of Lux's Smart Community Technology

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lux Speed announced today an agreement with Stratus Telecom. This agreement will support Stratus' national and well recognized client base. This partnership will enable both parties to rapidly deliver dedicated fiber internet, TV, and smart technology to its multifamily communities. The biggest obstacle for customers to deploy a state of the art smart community network, is the significant upfront capital requirement. Lux Speed uniquely addresses this, by giving customers what they need without the upfront commitment traditionally required.

Lux Speed, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Lux Speed) (PRNewswire)

"Stratus has been looking for a partner of Lux Speed's caliber," said Dan Boynton. Historically the multifamily sector has been under served, undervalued, and under supported by the traditional cable providers. This agreement instantly provides Stratus the ability to offer its network a best in breed technology solution. Dan Boynton went further to say, "We are a proud partner of Lux Speed. They've shown time and again, that they are committed to delivering exceptional Internet, WIFI, IPTV, and smart community technology. By taking a client first approach, our clients receive the full benefits of both organizations."

"After spending time with Dan and his team over the past few months, I have been impressed with their commitment to provide an excellent customer experience and their core values." Said Lux Speed CEO Michael Bertamini, "These values align with the principals we have built at Lux Speed. We couldn't be more proud to announce this partnership with Stratus."

ABOUT LUX SPEED | luxspeed.io

Lux Speed was founded on the basic principle that everyone deserves reliable, high-speed internet, without exhausting excuses. Lux Speed is the gold standard for fiber deployments, managed WIFI, and gigabit internet services for the multi-family, single-family, assisted living, and student housing sectors. With over 5,500 national providers, Lux Speed is becoming the premier alternative to traditional cable providers.

ABOUT STRATUS TELECOM | www.stratustele.com

STRATUS is a premier Master Agency whose focus is to support our channel partners by providing them education and training on the most advanced Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service solutions. Specifically, we have unique experience and emphasis on the Resort, Hospitality, Senior Living Community, Multiple Dwelling Unit, and University housing industries.

