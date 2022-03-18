Zepp Health Releases 2021 International Sleep White Paper

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading smart wearable company Zepp Health has recently released its 2021 International Sleep White Paper. With data captured by Amazfit and Zepp smart wearables, the report contains key findings related to the quality and duration of sleep of over 26 million global users, to help users better understand the correlation between health status and sleep conditions. The data collected has been processed with data masking techniques to ensure personal information privacy.

Highlighted Findings:

Global average sleep duration has decreased compared to 2020.

Users in Belgium had the longest sleep duration at 7.5 hours.

Active lifestyles lead to better sleep quality.

The body is likely to maintain better performance with an average of 7 to 8 hours of sleep.

About 16.3% of the globally sampled population nap daily.

According to research conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health, a good night's sleep is the key to maintaining good health. People who get too little sleep are exposed to a higher risk of obesity and cardiovascular diseases than those who can obtain an average of eight hours of sleep per night. Zepp Health's 2021 International Sleep White Paper examines key data including sleep duration, BMI, Resting Heart Rate (RHR), and step count to provide users a comprehensive overview of sleep status for better health management.

On average, global users reported 59 days where they got less than 7 hours of sleep in 2021.

The average global sleep duration has decreased compared to 2020, standing at 7h09mins in 2021, with female users sleeping relatively longer than their male counterparts. Globally, users from Belgium have obtained the longest average sleep duration of 7.5 hours per night, followed by the Republic of Ireland and the Netherlands. Comparatively, users from Indonesia had the least amount of sleep, with an average sleep duration of 6h36mins, followed by Japan and Malaysia.

Sleep deprivation refers to getting less than the necessary amount of sleep for the body to maintain average performance. Research indicates that adults need at least seven hours of sleep per night, while children and teens need even more nightly sleep - ranging from eight to 10 hours. Major sleep deficiency has even been found to lead to health problems such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, and mental health disorders.

New findings published in the Journal of Sleep Research suggest that concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly contributed to insomnia and sleep deficiency. In 2021, sleep deprivation was on the rise globally. Adult users from across the globe reported sleep deprivation at an average of almost 60 days throughout 2021, with male users reporting a relatively higher number compared to their female counterparts.

Active lifestyles lead to better sleep, lower resting heart rate and a healthier BMI

Zepp Health's annual report shows that users who walk 12,000 to 20,000 steps per day maintain a higher sleep quality and healthier resting heart rate of about 62. Moderate aerobic exercise is beneficial to people with insomnia. Therefore, users are recommended to exercise regularly and maintain an active lifestyle to improve sleep quality and extend sleep duration.

The report also highlights that sufficient sleep can positively affect overall physical performance, sleep quality, and reduce mental stress. BMI is an inexpensive and easy screening method for one's health status; Zepp Health's annual report shows that with seven to eight hours of sleep, the body is most likely to maintain a healthier BMI score, as well as a better sleep score.

Users in Vietnam, China and Spain prefer to relax with a nap

Harvard's Health Publishing suggests that napping can improve cognitive performance by restoring the body and brain. In 2021, 16.3% of the globally sampled population took naps daily, with an average of 51 minutes of nap time per capita. Globally, 33.8% of users in Vietnam managed to nap during the day, followed by 31.4% of users in China and 25.5% of users in Spain. In Spain, napping has become part of the daily routine, and it is proven to help reduce the risk of mortality from heart disease. Even with enough sleep at night, people are still recommended to nap occasionally for better physical performance throughout the day.

Zepp Health's vision is to create smart products that empower a healthy lifestyle. The company's advanced sleep monitoring accurately tracks users' sleep stages and examines their sleep breathing quality. Through a combination of well-rounded health assessments, Zepp Health's smart devices provide both a comprehensive overview of users' sleep quality along with detailed suggestions for sleep habit improvements. For the full version of the report, please visit https://api.huami.com/t/SleepWhitePaperEN.

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)

Zepp Health, a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their fitness and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit and Zepp.

Powered by its proprietary Zepp Health Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI Chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, Zepp Health delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals.

The company has also applied its AI expertise to emerging industrial medical imaging technologies and delivers big data and analytics capabilities to support medical and diagnostic service providers.

To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013 as Huami Corp., the company became Zepp Health in February 2021. Zepp Health has 1,300 team members, with offices across the North America, EMEA and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.zepphealth.com

