ABclonal Technology Joins YCharOS Industry Advisory Committee to Tackle Reproducibility Crisis in Biomedical Research

BOSTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABclonal Technology, a rapidly growing life science research and diagnostic reagents manufacturer, today announced it has joined the Industry Advisory Committee (IAC) at YCharOS Inc., an open science company with the mission of characterizing commercially available antibody reagents for all human proteins, to tackle the reproducibility crisis observed in biomedical research.

Inconsistent antibody performance is a significant challenge for researchers and sits at the heart of the reproducibility crisis observed in biomedical research. YCharOS is performing head-to-head comparisons of commercially available antibodies to the same target protein and publishing the results in a transparent and open access way. ABclonal Technology, among other industry leaders will be providing their antibodies to YCharOS to be a part of this validation.

"ABclonal started because of a vision to produce a high-quality antibody for every human protein," said Zack Wu, chief executive officer at ABclonal. "And we believe the key to high-quality antibodies is specificity that will yield reproducible results. That's why it's so exciting for us to join YCharOS in their mission to characterize commercially available antibody reagents for all human proteins."

