Givex Begins Trading on OTCQX

Broadens U.S. investor base with cost-effective way to trade Givex shares

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Information Technology Group Limited ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is pleased to announce that Givex shares begin trading on the OTCQX today under the symbol "GIVXF".

Givex is a Toronto-headquartered global fintech platform with customer engagement solutions that empower merchants with knowledge and knowhow. Its people and technology support a diverse range of hospitality and retail merchants in the Americas, EMEA and ASEAN markets.

OTC Markets Group operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Trading on the OTCQX offers Givex efficient, cost-effective access to U.S. capital markets and allows the company to use Canadian market reporting.

"As an established, growth-with-profit fintech company with a 20-year history of U.S. based operations, we are very pleased to begin trading on OTCQX. OTCQX provides U.S. investors with a cost-effective method of trading Givex shares and broadens the base of U.S. investors," said Givex CEO Don Gray.

The recent purchases of Loyalty Lane and Kalex Equipment Services, combined with the launch of a gift card program with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and expansion of the iFood Card into Colombia, demonstrates Givex's successful execution of its strategy of growth through acquisitions while maintaining earnings by way of established sales and marketing channels.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and quotes for Givex shares on otcmarkets.com.

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX; OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point-of-sale, and payment solutions in a single platform. We are integrated with more than 1,000 technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 113,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com.

