GM2000 Terminal Range is designed to enable NATO forces and allies total mission assurance. Achieving industry firsts in path resilience, intelligence, and communication convergence and offering concurrent, multi-orbit communications from a single, solid state, fully integrated and software defined communications platform.

Isotropic Systems Reveals World's First Military Standard, Multi-Link, Mobility Ka-band terminal range GM2000 Terminal Range is designed to enable NATO forces and allies total mission assurance. Achieving industry firsts in path resilience, intelligence, and communication convergence and offering concurrent, multi-orbit communications from a single, solid state, fully integrated and software defined communications platform.

LONDON and WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotropic Systems today unveiled the GM2000 series; a new Military Specification, Multi-Link, Mobility Ka-band ground satellite terminal complete with fully integrated power and a wide array of modem options for communications-on-the-move (COTM) applications designed for NATO defense. The new terminal range provides total path resiliency and mission assurance and meets the DoD JADC2 requirements and the CS25 and CS27 requirements for the US Army.

Isotropic Systems GM2000 Series (PRNewswire)

The new GM2000 range is a single, solid-state, fully integrated terminal designed to operate concurrent, multiple, full performance links across any and all orbits providing flexible transport layer diversity and redundancy.

The GM2000 series range operates in the full Ka-band commercial and military frequencies with a wide range of software defined link and bandwidth configurations options. The GM2000 series comes with a complete range of terminal size options on launch in 2H 2022 and will be available with software-enabled multi-link capabilities. No satellite terminal of any type or equivalent size can transmit or receive more aggregate bandwidth than the Isotropic GM range.

"Space is no longer the invulnerable high ground that it once was. In the wake of new space capabilities, solutions that sacrifice capability, performance, bandwidth and application performance or incumber NATO with additional cost, real-estate or high degrees of skill, no longer adequately serve modern military forces," said John Finney, CEO & Founder of Isotropic Systems. "Whereas total mission assurance is achieved by converging multiple domains across multiple orbits with 'always on' concurrent connections provided by our GM2000 range, enabling path resiliency and superior uptime. The flexibility to go anywhere, connect to all space, at all times, is paramount to the strategic advantage required by NATO and its allies. Isotropic's multi-link technology is now field-proven. For the first time, it is possible to run multiple concurrent links from a single solid-state device and converge operational intelligence platforms with multi-orbit communication systems. Combined with the ever-increasing range of satellite options across multiple orbits, EO platforms and more, we open the door to a new architecture, connecting the most advanced space systems into one device whilst on the move, as a key enabler to NATO's complete, assured, and deterrent network infrastructure."

Isotropic will showcase its world's first multi-orbit tests and an extensive range of defense and commercial mobility products launching 2H 2022 in room 303 at the SATELLITE 2022 exhibition and conference in Washington, DC, March 21-24.

About Isotropic Systems

With offices in the UK and US, Isotropic Systems is developing the world's first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminals designed to support the satellite industry to 'reach beyond' traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services.

The company's team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design, resulting in a line of terminals that are customizable to meet the performance, cost and power requirements of countless applications – from the most complex government defense systems and mobile backhaul solutions capable of extending 5G to next-gen connected experiences aboard commercial airliners, cruise ships, offshore rigs, and even small fishing boats at sea.

Investors in Isotropic Systems include Boeing HorizonX Global Ventures, SES and Promus Ventures through its Luxembourg based space investment fund, Orbital Ventures, Seraphim Capital, Firmament Ventures, Space Angels and family office investors such as Waterlow Management Limited. Further information is available at www.isotropicsystems.com

Isotropic Systems Ltd logo (PRNewsfoto/Isotropic Systems Ltd) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Isotropic Systems