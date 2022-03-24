DigitalReef Introduces Comprehensive Mobile Advertising and Marketing Platform

DR-ONETM is DigitalReef's software platform that integrates mobile advertising, marketing, and app engagement tools for mobile operators, OEMs, and application developers.

MIAMI and SÃO PAULO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalReef, a leading global mobile advertising, and marketing technology company, announces the availability of its integrated mobile advertising and marketing platform, DR-ONETM. Through this platform, mobile operators, OEMs, and app developers can now implement and optimize their marketing strategies to reach, engage, and retain their users while optimizing their application business monetization goals.

DR-ONE is a software platform that enables highly optimized device experiences combining notification, messaging, and rich media content with the interactivity of the smartphone experience enabling mobile operators, OEMs, and application developers to deliver relevant messaging and marketing experiences to their customers in the form of CRM messaging, advertising, brand, and marketing support.

In addition to targeted rich media advertising and marketing, DR-ONE supports a suite of customer data platform tools that leverages DigitalReef's sophisticated artificial intelligence engine to profile audience behavior. Audience intelligence and consumer insights provide advertisers with the ability to understand, profile, target, and engage any DR-ONE-enabled device. As part of the DR-ONE suite of tools, DigitalReef's audience profiling tool is an indispensable tool that offers improved advertising and marketing relevance along with high conversion media opportunities.

"The launch of DR-ONE is a breakthrough for the MarTech and AdTech industries, and more specifically, our carrier and publisher customers," DigitalReef CEO Maurizio Angelone explains. "Through this integrated platform, our customers now have a single, integrated, end-to-end platform to help them accomplish their mobile advertising and marketing business objectives. It is also an important milestone for DigitalReef as DR-ONE will rapidly accelerate and scale the growth of DigitalReef across the Americas in terms of user growth and monetization."

Available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, DR-ONE is a proven, scalable, and big-data SaaS cloud platform that delivers on four key monetization and engagement attributes that are important to our customers:

Mobile Advertising : More than 10 premium formats including on-device, notification-based, and in-app messaging providing support for display, video, app install and interstitial content, allowing direct content curation and high conversion while providing tools to optimize campaign budgets on the fly.







Mobile Marketing : Directly manage mobile marketing KPIs and mobile application engagement goals by creating one-to-one or one-to-many custom marketing campaigns, identifying and personalizing messaging that is catered to specific audience behavior, or optimizing messaging automatically with DR-ONE's messaging suite.







Mobile Engagement : Leverage DR-ONE's analytical tools to understand customer behavior, user journey management, and click analytics, along with improving your mobile application user metrics.







SIM App Push: One of the world's first SIM-based messaging capabilities that provides on-device marketing and advertising support through a device's SIM card or e-SIM technology. DR-One's SIM App Push suite can be deployed over the air and has been fully tested and validated by the leading SIM Card Vendors globally.

The initial release of DR-ONE has been implemented by Brazilian mobile virtual network operator, Veek. As part of this partnership, DR-ONE has provided Veek with the full capability to operate an adv-based offer for their user base across DR-ONE's multiple solutions.

"Broader reach, better user engagement and more monetization possibilities–DR-ONE is an important resource for our expansion throughout the Brazilian market, and we see DigitalReef as a key partner in our growth strategy," said Pablo Asenjo, Head of Business Development at Veek. "We are going to be able to offer a better experience to both our users and advertisers by using this technology."

To learn more about DR-ONE, visit DIGITALREEF.com/DR-ONE .

About DigitalReef

DigitalReef connects more than 350 million registered devices with more than 3,000 active partnerships with brands, publishers, and carriers. It delivers rich audience targeting and segmentation through the aggregation of first- and third-party data. Headquartered in Miami, it operates in ten countries, with offices in major urban centers including São Paulo, Brasília, Mexico City, and Bogotá. For more information, visit www.DIGITALREEF.com .

