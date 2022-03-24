Disruptive Technologies Powering the IoT Connectivity Industry Intensifying as Demand for Smart Devices is Booming

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity market has emerged from the pandemic's hurdles and is projected to ramp up its growth curve starting in 2022. Rapid investment in sensing technology for automating industrial operations is driving IoT connectivity market revenue growth. Growing demand for Bluetooth-enabled wearable devices is driving the market growth. Bluetooth has become increasingly popular in consumer electronics for providing a high-bandwidth connection in wearable devices. In contrast to Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), Bluetooth uses less energy and takes much less time to connect two devices. Furthermore, Bluetooth is a suitable option for many other smart indoor applications where Global Positioning System (GPS) asset localization is not an option due to its ease of setup and low signal interference capabilities in frequency-crowded environments. A report from Emergen Research projected that the global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity market size reached USD 5.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 24.1% through 2030. The report said: "Cloud segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Cloud computing allows companies to store and analyze data quickly and in real-time, allowing them to get the most out of their data. Companies do not have to deploy a lot of hardware or configure and manage networks and infrastructure when they use cloud computing. Cloud computing also allows companies to scale up their infrastructure based on their requirements without having to invest in additional hardware or infrastructure. This not only helps to speed up the development process, but it can also save money. Depending on the connectivity capabilities, devices connect to the cloud in a variety of ways. Cellular, satellite, Wi-Fi, Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN), and a direct ethernet connection to the Internet are examples of these methods. Cellular network is a widely accepted network that is used in IoT projects due to its increased reliability, high security, and scalability." Active Companies in news today include: SPYR, Inc. (OTCQB: SPYR), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI).

Emergen Research continued: "Information technology & telecommunication segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Telecommunication has been at the forefront of IoT innovations because it is one of the most technologically sophisticated industries, with access to modern connectivity infrastructures and engineering talent. The Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. The presence of major companies such as Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, and many others are primarily responsible for increasing demand in this region. High-end technological products such as Google Nest Hub, Google Home, and others are gaining popularity owing to the region's high disposable income."

SPYR, Inc. (OTCQB: SPYR) BREAKING NEWS - SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix Introduces Limited Time Special Pricing and Expands Airing Schedule of Its Successful MagixDrive Commercial – SPYR, Inc., dba SPYR Technologies (https://spyr.com/) ("SPYR" or the "Company"), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets, introduces Limited Time Special Pricing of $99.99 for MagixDrive (stand-alone) and expands the airing schedule of its MagixDrive national commercial. The new set of airings will greatly extend the reach and visibility of MagixDrive, the Company's flagship wireless CarPlay device and the first branded product from SPYR Technologies' wholly owned subsidiary Applied Magix.

"It was very satisfying to see the public respond positively to our first commercials, but we felt we could do more to bring MagixDrive to more of our customers – so, we decided to go with less cost with an exclusive limited special pricing offer," said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. "We were quite pleased with the results from the first wave of our commercial's broadcast, and with our new Limited Time Discount we hope to bring MagixDrive as a stand-alone product into many more cars across the nation."

"It's really great working together with the Applied Magix team as we move forward into a new, successful era," said Tim Matula, chief executive officer of SPYR Technologies. "MagixDrive is one of those magical products that creates happy and satisfied users. I believe this expanded campaign and special limited time pricing will continue our positive trend." CONTINUED… Read this full press release for SPYR by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-spyr/

SPYR, Inc. also introduced this week new Advisory Board member Siobhán Ellis. "Siobhán has been a great help by sharing her HomeKit experience and technical insights ever since she reached out to us when our website first went live. It is a great pleasure to see her on the advisory board," said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. "Siobhán will be essential as we reach out to more online influencers and look to merge and acquire more resources under the Applied Magix banner."



In other developments and news of note in the markets this week:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently announced M1 Ultra, the next giant leap for Apple silicon and the Mac®. Featuring UltraFusion™ — Apple's innovative packaging architecture that interconnects the die of two M1 Max chips to create a system on a chip (SoC) with unprecedented levels of performance and capabilities — M1 Ultra delivers breathtaking computing power to the new Mac Studio™ while maintaining industry-leading performance per watt. The new SoC consists of 114 billion transistors, the most ever in a personal computer chip. M1 Ultra can be configured with up to 128GB of high-bandwidth, low-latency unified memory that can be accessed by the 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine, providing astonishing performance for developers compiling code, artists working in huge 3D environments that were previously impossible to render, and video professionals who can transcode video to ProRes™ up to 5.6x faster than with a 28-core Mac Pro® with Afterburner®.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced it will invest more than $42.5 million to build 318 affordable homes adjacent to public transit sites, and it will work in partnership with Sound Transit, the transit system serving the Central Puget Sound region of Washington state, to complete the housing developments. The deals stem from Amazon's $300 million transit commitment from 2021 to create 3,000 new affordable homes in collaboration with the transit agencies in Amazon's three hometown communities of Washington state's Puget Sound region; the Arlington, Virginia region; and Nashville, Tennessee.

"The Amazon Housing Equity Fund is tackling the affordable housing crisis on multiple fronts and through innovative solutions, such as teaming up with public transit authorities, which brings people closer to more opportunities, services, and a better quality of life," said Catherine Buell, director of the Amazon Housing Equity Fund, a more than $2 billion commitment to create and preserve 20,000 affordable homes for individuals and families earning moderate to low incomes in communities it calls home. "We know that our investment in these areas brings many economic opportunities for residents in the region, but we also acknowledge that this growth needs to benefit everyone in the community. The progress we have made in our first year is promising, but we have more to do."

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) recently announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. "Alibaba delivered steady progress this quarter as we continued to execute our multi-engine growth strategy in a complex and volatile market environment. We achieved positive momentum in key strategic businesses through a disciplined focus on capacity building and value creation to fuel our future growth. Our global annual active consumers grew at a solid pace, reaching 1.28 billion on the strength of a quarterly net increase of 43 million," said Daniel Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group. "We believe a clear ESG strategy is instrumental to Alibaba's future, and announced our goal to realize carbon neutrality in our operations by 2030 along with a commitment to an additional 1.5 gigatons of decarbonization in 2035 by working with consumers, customers and partners across our ecosystem."

"We delivered healthy results this quarter with revenue growth of 10% year-over-year. We have always innovated and invested for the long term throughout Alibaba's history. As demonstrated by our new segmental disclosure, our continued investments in growth initiatives have seen tangible results," said Maggie Wu, Chief Financial Officer of Alibaba Group. "With confidence in the company's prospects today and over the long term, we repurchased approximately 10.1 million of our ADSs for approximately US$1.4 billion this quarter."

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI), the self-driving technology arm of Didi Chuxing, the world's leading mobility technology platform, and Volvo Cars, a global leader in automotive safety, announced last year it had signed a strategic collaboration agreement on autonomous vehicles for DiDi's self-driving test fleet.

Volvo Cars will provide DiDi with XC90 cars equipped with necessary backup systems for functions such as steering and braking, and collaborate with DiDi Autonomous Driving to integrate the additional software and hardware required to make it fully ready for autonomous drive.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by SPYR, Inc. by a non-affiliated. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1 (561) 325-8757

View original content:

SOURCE Financialnewsmedia.com