T.D. Jakes: Problems or Solutions Start with Leaders

Impact of Leadership a Pivotal Focus for Upcoming Global Summit

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders are uniquely positioned to become forces for good and positive change throughout the world. No matter the environment, leadership sets the tone. Leadership provides stability or breeds chaos. Whether business or politics, finance or faith, good leadership has never been more critical than it is now. As an entrepreneur, philanthropist, real estate developer, film producer, global Christian leader, T.D. Jakes knows how crucial leadership is and what leaders should be doing today.

In a moment of reflection, calling for prayer at the onset of unrest across the Ukraine Russian boarder, Jakes remarked:

"Good leadership makes a big difference and bad leadership can destroy the lives of everyone under it. All of us are subject to decisions we didn't make—neither the people of Ukraine nor the people of Russia made the decisions that create the circumstances. It's just that the leaders start playing chess and the people get crushed in the process."

It is critical to cultivate leaders who can create positive change in their communities. Jakes is bringing leaders together from all areas of business, entertainment and nonprofit to provide clarity on the way forward during this cultural moment. Industry thought leaders like Denzel Washington; Nana Akufo-Addo, president of Ghana; Van Jones, CNN contributor; Janice Bryant Howroyd, founder and CEO of The ActOne Group; Joel Osteen, senior pastor of Lakewood Church; and several other high-profile speakers will join Jakes and speak to a variety of topics including technology, global economics, faith and more at the annual International Leadership Summit.

The International Leadership Summit is March 31 through April 2 in Charlotte. The annual conference was founded by T.D. Jakes and brings together aspiring and tenured entrepreneurs, leaders and influential change agents to revolutionize the future of leadership.

Jakes has spent the last 45 years serving and inspiring people on a global scale. In addition to his role as Bishop of The Potter's House, Jakes is a philanthropist, an educator, a real estate developer and a respected leader in the international business community. The annual International Leadership Summit will provide visionaries and leaders with the tools they need to become "master builders" who can construct a solid foundation and revolutionize the way they lead in an ever-changing world.

About the International Leadership Summit

Founded by philanthropist, educator, real estate developer and global leader T.D. Jakes, the International Leadership Summit is an annual transformative conference. Since 2011, the conference has cultivated aspiring and tenured entrepreneurs and leaders with the tools to become successful in for-profit and not-for-profit industries. Previous speakers include Tyler Perry, John Maxwell, Byron Allen, Cynthia Marshall and David Steward III.

