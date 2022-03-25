Elton John Celebrates 75th Birthday

- 'Diamonds: The Ultimate Greatest Hits' Mixed in Dolby Atmos Released on Streaming Platforms - Listen Here

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elton John today celebrates his 75th Birthday with a raft of activities sure to delight fans new and old alike. As the icon's critically lauded Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour hits the road again in North America to rapturous response, Elton's impact and relevance across all aspects of popular culture has never been greater - a truly astonishing feat as he turns 75.

In celebration of his 75th Birthday, Elton’s ‘Diamonds: The Ultimate Greatest Hits’ album has been released via streaming platforms, with 48 tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos for the very first time. Dolby Atmos goes beyond the ordinary listening experience, fully immersing the listener so that every detail of the music is revealed with unparalleled clarity and depth, bringing new depths to one of the world’s greatest collections of era-defining songs. (PRNewswire)

Speaking today, Elton said 'I'm not usually one to look back or get nostalgic, but 75 is such a milestone birthday. I'll definitely find time today to take stock and thank my lucky stars for my wonderful family, friends, and career.

I feel unbelievably lucky that at 75, I still love what I do so much - I'm still so energized about music and excited I get to play, listen and talk about this every single day. Being back on the road is a blast, and the thrill of playing live is as amazing as it was 50 years ago.

I have so much to pass on to the new generation of fans and artists alike, and I'm determined to keep giving back to the industry that has given me so much.'

In celebration of his Birthday, Elton's 'Diamonds: The Ultimate Greatest Hits' album has been released via streaming platforms, with 48 tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos for the very first time. Dolby Atmos goes beyond the ordinary listening experience, fully immersing the listener so that every detail of the music is revealed with unparalleled clarity and depth, bringing new depths to one of the world's greatest collections of era-defining songs. To get the best possible listening experience of 'Diamonds: The Ultimate Greatest Hits,' fans will need three things: a device, streaming service, and music – all of which are enabled with Dolby Atmos. Fans can now stream 'Diamonds: The Ultimate Greatest Hits' in Dolby Atmos for a truly spatial listening experience here .

'Diamonds: The Ultimate Greatest Hits' is already a worldwide phenomenon in its own right, becoming one of the ten biggest selling albums in the UK a full 5 years after it first reached the top 5 of the album chart. It has reached triple platinum status in the UK and has just spent its 227th consecutive week in the Top 75 of the official album charts - 124 of those weeks have been in the Top 20.

In another celebration of Elton's milestone birthday, today also sees the unveiling of the latest episode of IHeartRadio's 'Dua Lipa: At Your Service' - Dua's podcast, which features a brilliantly insightful, warm, and unguarded interview between her and Elton, out now. Listen here . The pair's deep-seated friendship needs no explanation – look only to the charts to see how the whole world has embraced their bonafide global hit 2021 single, "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" - a chart-topping single in the UK, taken from Elton's critically acclaimed album 'The Lockdown Sessions' - also a UK album chart-topping smash. Timed to celebrate his Birthday, listeners of this week's At Your Service will now get a coveted seat at the table while the pair talk shop. From tales of wild nights at Studio 54 to how some of his most memorable songs and moments came about because he'd been in the "right place at the right time," Elton has some of the most unmissable stories at his fingertips, and he's sharing them with the listener.

To cap off this busy period, this Sunday (27th March) will also mark The 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. The event will be co-hosted by Foundation Chairman David Furnish with 12-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter/actress Lady Gaga, Emmy®, Tony®, and GRAMMY Award-winning artist Billy Porter and Emmy® Award-winning actor Eric McCormack. Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, performer, producer, and New York Times best-selling author Brandi Carlile is also set to perform at the iconic event. Please visit www.eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org for additional information.

