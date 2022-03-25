PANGAIA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF FIRST CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PANGAIA, the materials science company, today announced that Krishna Nikhil has been appointed as the company's first Group Chief Executive Officer – effective April 1, 2022.

In this newly created role, Krishna Nikhil will be responsible for shaping the direction and accelerating the growth of the brand, which has become known for bringing material science innovations to the world through a range of products and experiences. As a global collective of design thinkers, technologists, and scientists, PANGAIA is creating a new business model led by science and purpose that puts the planet first. Krishna Nikhil will work closely with the founding members of the company and the global teams to support the delivery of material science innovations, entry into new verticals, and expansion of digital and physical platforms, while ensuring that PANGAIA's mission of being Earth positive remains at the forefront.

"I have watched the rapid growth of PANGAIA and am truly inspired by the vision of building an Earth positive company. I am thrilled to join the PANGAIA collective and the global community that has been built around this inspiring mission. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate the group's positive impact on the world."- Krishna Nikhil - PANGAIA Group Chief Executive Officer

Krishna Nikhil has a proven track record leading innovative, founder-led companies. He joins PANGAIA from SSENSE, where, as Chief Merchandising Officer & Chief Marketing Officer, he helped the company rapidly grow into one of the leading global online fashion luxury platforms renowned for its directional yet expansive assortment and critically acclaimed collaborations and editorial content. Krishna Nikhil has over 20 years of experience working with consumer facing companies, and he holds a master's degree in Biomaterials & Biomedical Engineering from the University of Toronto.

Following two unprecedented years in which its purpose-led business gained global recognition for its colorful apparel and introduction of breakthrough technologies and patents such as PLNT™ Fiber, FRUT™ Fiber, and FLWRDWN™, the appointment of Krishna Nikhil signals the start of the company's next phase of growth and impact.

