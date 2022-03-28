Sklar Kirsh Recognized as a Los Angeles Business Journal 'Top Firm'

Boutique was named as a top law firm by size after recent expansions

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Business Journal recognized Los Angeles-based law boutique Sklar Kirsh LLP as one the city's most established legal practices, listing it as a top law firm by size in its annual "Book of Lists" special edition.

The acknowledgment comes after a particularly impressive growth year for the firm, which as of its most recent quarter employs 60 attorneys and professional staff, which reflects 27 percent growth in its workforce year-over-year in 2022.

Jeffrey A. Sklar , co-founder of Sklar Kirsh and chair of its Corporate Department, said the firm's expansion was driven by a need to meet growing client transactional and litigation demands in corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and litigation.

"We have worked hard to create a culture of excellence and collegiality that has attracted top professionals in the marketplace," said Sklar. "This growth allows us to provide a premier level of service for our clients and to handle a wide range of matters, whether in the boardroom or the courtroom."

The firm has been recently been included on the 2022 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list, the Los Angeles Business Journal's Best Places to Work list, is Chambers USA ranked, by Best Lawyers for its Women in the Law recognition, by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a Top Litigation firm and Leading Lawyers by Lawdragon.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

