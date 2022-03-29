Alfa Laval wins its biggest order ever from one of the world's largest breweries

LUND, Sweden, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has won its largest order ever to supply brewery systems to Golden Brewery, the largest brewery in the United States (and the world's second largest). With a value of SEK 670 million the order comprises a state-of-the-art cold-block system which will be part of a two-year upgrade of the brewery. The order will be booked in the business unit Food Systems in the Food & Water Division, with deliveries starting in 2022 to be finalized in 2024.

Golden Brewery is part of the Molson Coors Beverage Company. It produces up to 15 million hectolitres a year and is undergoing a thorough modernization. The entire production facility for beer fermentation, storage and completion – the so-called cold-block process – will be modernized. This involves sourcing and installing new, state-of-the-art equipment. This modernization will increase efficiency by reducing the consumption of water and energy and maximizing the yield of beer, living up to the highest standards in productivity and sustainability.

"I am delighted to announce this record order," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. "Our innovative brewery systems and extensive know-how and engineering make Alfa Laval a perfect and reliable partner. This played a crucial role in the brewery's upgrade to enable more responsible use of natural resources."

Did you know… Alfa Laval has an extensive product range for breweries, even a unique technology to concentrate beer addressing the transportation inefficiencies in beer supply where beer remains one of the few water-laden products distributed as 'mostly water' from producer to consumer.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

