Cboe Global Markets Announces Two Senior Executive Promotions to Support Continued Growth and Global Expansion

Cboe names Tim Lipscomb new Chief Technology Officer

Cboe Europe CFO Stephanie Renner promoted to newly created role, SVP, International Finance

CHICAGO and LONDON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced two senior executive promotions that will further accelerate the company's growth as it continues to advance on its global expansion strategy. These promotions include the appointments of Tim Lipscomb as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, and Stephanie Renner as Senior Vice President, International Finance.

As Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Lipscomb, currently Chief Operating Officer of Cboe Europe, will lead Cboe's technology strategy, innovation and integration efforts globally, including overseeing all of Cboe's exchange, data and clearing platforms. In her new role, Ms. Renner, currently Chief Financial Officer of Cboe Europe, will lead all of Cboe's non-U.S. finance functions, overseeing the company's Canadian, European and Asia Pacific financial operations, planning, analysis and reporting. Both executives will relocate from London to Kansas City to assume their new positions.

Cboe's appointments of Mr. Lipscomb and Ms. Renner follow a series of recent senior leadership changes that reflect the company's ongoing global expansion. Together, these changes aim to further integrate and optimize the company's global teams, resources and operations to position Cboe for its future growth plans.

Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Lipscomb, Chris Isaacson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Cboe Global Markets, said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for Cboe as we continue to enter new markets and geographies, broaden investor access to our products and solutions, and execute on M&A and organic growth initiatives with the vision of becoming one of the world's largest derivatives and securities networks. As Cboe expands its presence globally, the world-class technology that underpins all aspects of our businesses will remain fundamental to our success and at the core of everything we do. Tim brings a wealth of strategy and technology leadership that will take our global teams and platforms to even greater heights as we enter our next phase of growth."

Mr. Lipscomb said: "Cboe has built a reputation for its robust, scalable and highly reliable technology, and has a strong track record of delivering and operating best-in-class exchange and data solutions globally across multiple asset classes for our customers. The strength of our capabilities is testament to the exceptionally talented team that we have in place, and I look forward to playing a part in their continued success as we execute on our technology roadmap to drive Cboe's future growth."

Commenting on the appointment of Ms. Renner, Brian Schell, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, said: "Our recent acquisitions and strategic initiatives have put into place the pieces to execute on Cboe's powerful global vision, and through these recent leadership changes, we will continue to position ourselves for growth and expansion globally. Stephanie has been integral to the success of our European business over the past few years, and we are excited to elevate her into a new role with broadened, global responsibilities. We look forward to leveraging her deep expertise to further strengthen and harmonize our financial operations to help enable Cboe's growth trajectory."

Ms. Renner said: "Cboe is continuing to accelerate on its global expansion strategy, and I couldn't be more excited to take on increased responsibilities to help oversee our financial operations on an international scale spanning North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. I look forward to working with our finance teams to help ensure that Cboe is well-equipped for its next phase of growth as we continue to create value for our shareholders, customers and associates around the world."

Biographies

Tim Lipscomb

Mr. Lipscomb brings more than 20 years of experience in financial markets technology. In his current role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Cboe Europe, he leads its software engineering, infrastructure and operational teams. During his tenure, he has helped oversee several key strategic initiatives, including Cboe Europe's Brexit transition, which involved the successful migration of liquidity in EU securities from its Cboe UK equities exchange to its Amsterdam-based Cboe NL equities exchange and the re-introduction of Swiss securities on Cboe UK, and the recent launch of Cboe Europe Derivatives, a new pan-European equity derivatives marketplace. Mr. Lipscomb joined Cboe Europe in October 2019.

Stephanie Renner

Ms. Renner currently serves as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Cboe Europe and is responsible for all financial control and human resources functions for the business, including financial planning and reporting. She assumed the position in June 2018, bringing nearly 30 years of experience in financial services and public accounting industries to the role. In her tenure as CFO, she has since been instrumental in the company's successful Brexit planning, overseeing hiring for its new Amsterdam office and leading its tax planning and compliance. She has also been instrumental to the founding of Cboe's Women's Initiative. Ms. Renner joined Cboe as Assistant Controller in 2013, based in Kansas City, a position she held until her move to Cboe Europe.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

