FCP AND CRESCENT COMMUNITIES ANNOUNCE JV FOR DEVELOPMENT OF SARASOTA, FL CLASS A APARTMENTS

CHEVY CHASE, Md., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® and Crescent Communities announce a joint venture for the development of RENDER Legacy Trail at 15560 Render Way in Laurel, FL, the second such partnership between the two companies this year. The 450-unit, Class A multifamily community will be built within a mixed-use village featuring retail space and residential homes and will provide access to exceptional nearby amenities.

FCP® and Crescent Communities announce a joint venture for the development of RENDER Legacy Trail at 15560 Render Way in Laurel, FL, the second such partnership between the two companies this year. The 450-unit, Class A multifamily community will be built within a mixed-use village featuring retail space and residential homes and will provide access to exceptional nearby amenities. (PRNewswire)

"FCP is excited to partner with Crescent Communities on this exciting new development," said FCP's Bruce Gago, who heads the firm's Florida office. "Sarasota has experienced strong job growth and continued substantial in-migration that has only accelerated during the pandemic. The new apartments will help alleviate the significant housing shortage in Sarasota County, while providing its residents with a best-in-class living experience and amenities."

"We are excited to continue the evolution of our multifamily products by introducing RENDER to the Florida market," said Tim Graff, Managing Director of Florida for Crescent Communities' multifamily business. "RENDER offers residents thoughtfully crafted communities that are rich in character at a more approachable price point. RENDER Legacy Trail will be part of a larger master-planned community with additional residential offerings, including the forthcoming HARMON Legacy Trail, Crescent Communities' BTR (build-to-rent) offering, and more than five acres of future retail space."

RENDER Legacy Trail will provide residents with rapid access to the recreational and amenity features that have attracted so many people to the area. The property has direct access to the Legacy Trail, a continuous 20-mile recreational trail that connects downtown Sarasota with downtown Venice, and winds through Oscar Scherer State Park, a lush 1,400-acre nature preserve. Nokomis Beach, a tranquil white-sand seashore, is just a few miles from the community. The new 65-acre Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Venice Campus is less than five miles from the property and local arterials provide easy drives to many employment centers in the region.

Community amenities will focus on delivering what matters most to residents and their needs and encouraging a highly social and energetic environment. Offerings will include a centralized lobby and leasing area, self-service package area, fitness center, and multipurpose rooms that can serve as coworking lounges. Abundant outdoor space will provide opportunities for residents to grill, dine, socialize, swim, and relax.

Residences at RENDER Legacy Trail will feature functional design elements that will intentionally contribute to the space's overall feel of a home, rather than a typical apartment unit. These details will include entryway mudrooms with built-in storage, home office workspaces separate from the living room and kitchen, and enhanced closet systems to provide added in-home organization. Configurations from one- to three- bedrooms will be available.

About FCP

FCP ® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $9.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com.

About Crescent Communities

Crescent Communities is a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer, and operator of mixed-use communities. We create high-quality, differentiated residential and commercial communities in many of the fastest growing markets in the United States. Since 1963, our development portfolio has included more than 74 multifamily communities, 24 million square feet of commercial space and 60 single family master-planned communities. Crescent Communities has offices in Charlotte, DC, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. Our residential communities are branded NOVEL, RENDER and HARMON by Crescent Communities and our industrial developments are branded AXIAL by Crescent Communities.

FCP Media Contact:

Karen Widmayer

KW Communications, LLC

karenwidmayerpr@gmail.com

301-661-1448

FCP is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $8.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. www.fcpdc.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FCP