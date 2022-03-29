FSC GRADUATE SCHOOLS OF NURSING, EDUCATION, AND BUSINESS RANKED AMONG NATION'S BEST BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

LAKELAND, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College's graduate programs have ascended the ranks yet again in U.S. News and World Report's prestigious 2023 Best Graduate Schools Rankings list. The College's part-time MBA and Doctor of Nursing Practice programs were named among the nation's best for the first time this year. The Master of Nursing Science program rose to #149 in the nation, up from #160 in 2022, and the Doctor of Education program moved to #207-#274, up from #211-#277 level in 2022.

Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Fla. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Southern College) (PRNewswire)

"U.S. News & World Report's recognition and celebration of Florida Southern's distinctive graduate programs within our Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise, Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences, and School of Education underscores the College's commitment to and institutional support of our graduate programs and students," said President of Florida Southern College Dr. Anne B. Kerr. "Florida Southern has a long history of preparing leaders in the fields of education, business, and nursing. This honor is an acknowledgement of the excellent work of our students and their faculty."

Designed for prospective students looking to further their education beyond college, the Best Graduate Schools rankings evaluate programs in a variety of disciplines, including business, education, engineering, law, medicine, and nursing. The Best Graduate Schools rankings in these areas are based on two types of data: expert opinion about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school's faculty, research, and students. By collecting graduate school data annually, U.S. News is able to present the most current figures on enrollment, job placement, faculty, and other critical quality indicators that help prospective students to make informed decisions.

"I am honored to see the expanding recognition of Florida Southern's graduate programs in the fields of nursing, education, and business," said FSC Provost Dr. Brad Hollingshead. "The outstanding work of our graduate students and faculty in these programs addresses important challenges that we face as a global community. I am delighted that U.S. News and World Report continues to commend the dedicated work of our faculty and students across these programs, and I am particularly excited to see FSC's new and recently accredited DNP program already receiving such commendation."

FSC has achieved a ranking on the lists of best MSN and DNP programs amongst a total of 601 accredited institutions that were eligible to be included in these latest rankings of master's or doctoral nursing programs, according to the nursing methodology report from U.S. News. For education programs, FSC was ranked among 457 eligible schools granting doctoral education degrees. Among MBA programs, FSC achieved a ranking among the 493 surveyed institutions with master's-level business programs in the U.S. accredited by AACSB International, an organization that is widely considered the gold standard of business school accreditation.

To learn more about FSC's Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise, visit https://www.flsouthern.edu/about/leadership/schools-divisions/business-free-enterprise/home.aspx. For more about FSC's Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences, visit https://www.flsouthern.edu/about/leadership/schools-divisions/nursing-health-sciences/home.aspx. For more about FSC's School of Education, visit https://www.flsouthern.edu/about/leadership/schools-divisions/education/home.aspx.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2022 Best 387 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2022." The 2021-2022 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 12 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Florida Southern College