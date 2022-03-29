GovOS Announces New Partnership with the Texas Travel Alliance

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GovOS, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for local governments, announced today it is partnering with the Texas Travel Alliance (TTA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing Texas travel and tourism to its fullest potential. The partnership will provide TTA members with access to exclusive pricing on the GovOS Short-Term Rental (STR) Solution as well as additional services that help promote healthy communities.

The announcement comes as many communities are increasingly focused on preserving a sense of community amidst the global increase in STRs. The GovOS STR Solution makes it easier for government agencies and property owners to communicate, and ensures responsible renting by streamlining permit applications, simplifying collection of taxes, and facilitating better communication on compliance with local ordinances. With this partnership, TTA members that utilize the solution will have access to resources focused solely on community preservation and education that promotes collaboration between all stakeholders within a community.

"Our goal is to empower local governments in Texas with dynamic technology for short-term rental identification, compliance, business registration and lodging tax collection," said Kevin Lafeber, President, GovOS. "We have a commitment to serving local governments in the state of Texas, and always look for opportunities to further support our customers with the latest tools and technology to maximize the effectiveness of the community's STR efforts."

Based in Austin, GovOS works with local governments throughout Texas and across the country to provide a wide range of services and solutions for every stage of digital transformation. Specifically, the GovOS STR solution helps government agencies better understand how STRs are impacting their communities. In addition to identification, compliance, and monitoring services, GovOS STR also offers registration, tax collection, and a 24/7 STR complaint hotline.

GovOS is also forging strategic partnerships with leaders in the STR space, giving organizations more ways to work with property owners and management companies. In January, GovOS announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with NoiseAware, the global leader in privacy-safe noise monitoring. The partnership lets TTA members using GovOS STR offer property owners in their jurisdiction exclusive rates on NoiseAware noise monitoring solutions. Having NoiseAware in a home can help property owners detect and resolve noise issues before they get escalated.

Texas communities interested in becoming a member of the TTA can learn more about these and other exclusive benefits at ttia.org/page/join.

For more information on the GovOS STR Solution, visit: GovOS.com/products/short-term-rental/

About GovOS

GovOS is the leading digital transformation platform for local governments. Headquartered in Austin, TX, GovOS serves government agencies of all sizes across the United States. Through its secure and integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, governments can automate and streamline operations, provide seamless access to resources and information, and deliver cutting-edge digital services to businesses, residents and agencies.

For more information, visit GovOS.com

About Texas Travel Alliance

The Texas Travel Alliance is the primary advocate and voice for the Texas Travel Industry, representing a diverse membership of Texas travel destinations, accommodations, attractions, transportation and support businesses. The travel industry in Texas employs over 1.3 million Texans and has a $169 Billion-dollar economic impact to the Texas economy. The Texas Travel Alliance strives to offer members and employees industry-leading education and professional development, while advocating to strengthen travel in Texas.

To learn more, visit ttia.org

Media Contact: Karl Pawlewicz, karl.pawlewicz@govos.com

