Hyland releases latest content services and intelligent automation product enhancements

New functionality and solutions across Hyland's product portfolio improve user experience,

increase automation and deliver greater platform scalability

CLEVELAND, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, recognized by Gartner as a content services industry leader for 12 consecutive years, launched new product functionality, enhancements and innovative industry solutions to support organizations along their digital transformation and technology modernization journeys. Its latest releases across its product portfolio include innovative new functionality and enhancements that deliver improved automation, user experience and platform scalability to ensure Hyland's global customer base has the most modern, secure and innovative technology powering their businesses.

"Our regular product releases provide immense value to organizations, regardless of where they are in their digital transformation journeys," said John Phelan, executive vice president and chief product officer at Hyland. "These latest releases support new business demands with simplified cloud administration and storage options, new automation capabilities, seamless and secure integrations with essential business applications, and greater scalability for installations of all sizes. Our ongoing development efforts will continue to provide our customers around the globe with the most flexible, extensible and configurable cloud content services solutions."

New innovations within the Hyland product portfolio include:

Content Services

Alfresco platform: Hyland has developed several new tools to deliver enterprise-class, cloud-hosted business solutions – simplifying the management of cloud deployments, providing more intuitive user experiences, supporting more complex business processes and delivering deeper integrations with line-of-business applications. Enhancements to Alfresco Content Connector for AWS S3/Glacier and Azure include simplified storage management and added support for lower-cost storage tiers on AWS and Azure. Additional improvements were made to support complex, enterprise business processes within Alfresco Process Services to improve security, task timers and asynchronous job support. Finally, Hyland extended the Alfresco Enterprise Search capabilities with Elasticsearch, including enhanced query and proximity search support.

Perceptive Content: Hyland's ongoing development on the Perceptive Content platform delivers improved performance, security and scalability, regardless of the size of the deployment. Productivity enhancements to the Perceptive Content Experience Apps help simplify tasks for users, ensuring content remains accessible across the process life cycle.

Intelligent Automation

Several updates were made to Hyland RPA to provide organizations with simplified bot deployment, more visibility over automated tasks, secure and convenient integrations and improved user experience. The latest product version allows organizations to coordinate end-to-end automation with the newly developed Web Manager, that provides improved security and user management, and updated reporting insights. Finally, the updated Designer allows flexible, secure integration with third party applications/services and facilitates scaling automation enterprise-wide.

New Hyland Healthcare solution

Hyland Healthcare's latest solution, the Hyland Clinician Window, unlocks physician access to the more than 75% of patient information that does not typically reside in the electronic medical record (EMR). It helps physicians make informed care decisions to improve patient outcomes by delivering access to medical images, EKGs, consult notes and other unstructured patient data within EMR workflow.

Capture

New functionality within Hyland's cloud-native capture product, Hyland Experience Capture (HxC), delivers automatic separation by barcode for automated document splitting of 1D and 2D barcodes. This eliminates the need for manual separation, improving employee experience by rededicating workers to higher value tasks.

