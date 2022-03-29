InventHelp Inventors Develop Face Mask for Beauty/Barber Shop Clients (BTK-135)

PITTSBURGH , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We work in the hairstyling industry and we thought there could be a better way for clients to wear a face mask covering during haircutting or styling services during the current pandemic," said one of two inventors, from Birmingham, Ala., "so we invented R G'S P P E. Our design may lead to a healthier and happier salon visit and it ensures that salons comply with COVID-19 regulations."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a specially-designed face mask for clients in beauty salons and barber shops. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of cutting or styling around elasticized ear loops. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for hair salons and barber shops. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BTK-135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp