Kinecta Voted Best Credit Union in the South Bay According to the Easy Reader "Best of the Beach" Reader's Poll

Exceptional Retail and Services Determined by Ballots Cast Online at EasyReaderNews.com during January and February 2022

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For a second year, Kinecta Federal Credit Union has been named Easy Reader's 2022 "Best of the Beach" credit union. Voted online at EasyReaderNews.com by approximately 6,000 newspaper readers, the "Best of the Beach" designation recognizes Kinecta's commitment to the advancement and service of the South Bay community.

(PRNewsfoto/Kinecta Federal Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

"As a trusted financial partner in the South Bay for over 80 years, we are honored to receive this award right in our hometown and from such a popular local news outlet as the Easy Reader," said Keith Sultemeier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kinecta. "Kinecta is committed to service to our members, our employees, and our communities. Receiving this award affirms that our commitments are in the right place. Congratulations to all our team members for making this wonderful recognition possible!"

Based in Manhattan Beach since 1981, Kinecta offers banking, lending, insurance, and wealth services at its 10 public locations in the South Bay. In addition, Kinecta's ongoing commitment to the South Bay community includes its partnership with local organizations and participation in community activities and events, such as the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk and the Manhattan Beach Education Foundation, as well as its team members who frequently volunteer and donate to important charitable causes.

The prestigious "Best of the Beach" award was created by the Easy Reader as an opportunity for readers to recognize their favorite local businesses and services. Founded in 1970 by a group of fellow beach city residents, the Easy Reader is a leading local newspaper for Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, El Segundo and Palos Verdes.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.6 billion and over 270,000 member-owners. Its 800+ employees serve members from 31 branches, a variety of specialty offices, and highly responsive call centers on both coasts. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with recent expansion into New York, New Jersey, and Northern California, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiaries, Kinecta Wealth Management and Kinecta Insurance Services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Daily Breeze readers have named Kinecta a top credit union for the past 11 years in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. Kinecta supports its communities in a variety of ways, by giving back through the Kinecta Community Foundation as well as serving as the official financial services partner of the LA Galaxy, and sponsor of the Rochester Americans and Rochester Red Wings. To learn more about Kinecta, visit kinecta.org.

