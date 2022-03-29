Läderach Releases Limited Edition Premium Fresh Chocolate Bunnies, Eggs, and Colorful FrischSchoggi™ For Spring and Easter

More than a Dozen Chocolate Varieties are Available Online and In Nearly 40 Stores Across the US and Canada

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Available now through late April, Läderach Chocolatier Suisse is offering the freshest collection of premium Spring and Easter artisanal chocolates delivered directly from Switzerland. These chocolates' freshness and high quality reflect Läderach's control of the entire value chain from bean-to-bar-to-shop and oversight from world chocolate master Elias Läderach. Whether it's to celebrate the Easter holiday, brighten up a day in the garden, picnic in the park, or stroll through the neighborhood, these premium chocolates can help elevate everyday occasions for oneself and others. Highlights of these limited edition chocolates include:

Bunny Cleo Almond Milk or Grand Cru ( $16.90 & $24.80 ) - The milk chocolate almond bunny Cleo is a sophisticated and a beautiful highlight of Easter baskets for all ages. Made of milk chocolate studded with caramelized almond bits, bunny Cleo is hand-decorated by Läderach's artisan chocolatiers in Switzerland . Cleo's ears are beautifully decorated with edible glitter dust, and her neck is adorned with a beautiful bow. The Grand Cru dark chocolate bunny Cleo is made of pure, fresh, single-origin 70% dark chocolate from Ecuador .

Little Eggs Associated 12 pieces ( $20.00 & $23.90 ) – 12 speckled chocolate eggs are featured in a 12-piece box. The solid eggs come in three flavors: milk chocolate with rice crispies; white chocolate with strawberry and rice crispies; white chocolate with orange, mango and rice crispies.

FrischSchoggi™ Bunny Confetti Milk ( $23.90 & $24.50 ) – This FrischSchoggi™ (fresh chocolate) bunny is made by delicately mixing fresh Swiss milk chocolate with colorful chocolate pieces. Hand-decorated with a cheerful spring ribbon, this bunny is a sweet addition to any Easter basket.

Hazelnut FrischSchoggi™ Egg ( $23.90 & $24.50 ) – This Easter Egg is made of fresh Swiss milk chocolate mixed with whole caramelized hazelnuts from Piedmont, Italy .

Large FrischSchoggi™ Sticks in Egg Box ( $44.00 & $52.00 ) – Läderach's most popular FrischSchoggi™ varieties are offered in this attractive egg-filled box.

"When it comes to elevating your Spring and Easter holiday, there's nothing better than experiencing the joy of fresh chocolate," said Brooke Messner-Sheldon, marketing director, Läderach North America. "That's why our team at Läderach has gone to great lengths to ensure our limited-edition chocolates are of the highest quality to engage and delight all five senses. From beautifully hand-decorated artisanal bunnies, eggs to our popular FrischSchoggi, each chocolate masterpiece features the finest ingredients combined with Swiss milk chocolate or single-origin dark chocolate from Ecuador."

Just 2.5 years after arriving in North America, Läderach has nearly 40 premium fresh chocolate stores in California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Toronto, and the Washington DC area. Läderach chocolate is also available online at laderach.com.

About Läderach Chocolatier Suisse

Operating since 1962, Läderach Chocolatier Suisse is a family-owned, premium Swiss chocolate company dedicated to creating sweet moments of joy in everyday life. As the largest chocolate retailer in Switzerland with approximately 1,300+ employees representing more than 50 nationalities and over 100 retail stores worldwide, Swiss quality is reflected in Läderach's control of the entire value chain from bean-to-bar-to-shop. Läderach uses only the best ingredients through strong relationships with the finest suppliers. Läderach produces over 100 varieties of chocolates, including over 20 varieties of FrischSchoggi™ (extra-large slabs of fresh chocolate), more than 50 different pralines and truffles, dozens of confectionery specialties, and a large selection of seasonal creations. To learn more about its stores, chocolate and careers, visit www.laderach.com.

