LiveHire Total Talent Acquisition Platform for SAP® SuccessFactors® Now Available on SAP Store

MIAMI, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveHire today announced that its Total Talent Acquisition technology platform for recruitment is now available on SAP® Store. The platform integrates with and enhances the value of the SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting solution to help companies achieve their hiring goals by attracting and engaging top talent in today's competitive market. The integration equips recruitment and HR teams with candidate sourcing, customized employer branding, native 2-way text messaging, AI-powered talent pooling, and live talent search to help source and hire the best direct or contingent talent at speed.

"Today every company faces the challenge of finding and engaging a diverse, motivated workforce and our team is thrilled to partner with SAP to offer LiveHire's platform on SAP Store to our valued customers," says Christy Forest, CEO of LiveHire. "Our award-winning and leading candidate engagement, experience and employer branding platform offers a level of personalization and transparency that transforms the hiring journey."

The LiveHire Total Talent Acquisition platform combines the power and speed of talent sourcing and engagement, integrated bi-directionally with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting, to deliver private talent pools for organizations, ultimately helping to build a community of pre-qualified and pre-assessed talent on-demand. The 2-way integration enables HR managers and recruiters to leverage LiveHire's best-in-class technology combined with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting to achieve exceptional outcomes in sourcing, hiring and onboarding talent.

Watch here to learn more about how the clients have used the integration.

"Solving talent shortages is a business imperative today, not just an HR Challenge," said Dave Ghosh, Senior Vice President for Global Alliances and Channel Sales at LiveHire. "With the 'Great Resignation' now in effect globally, businesses are resorting to hiring freelancers and gig workers to backfill permanent positions. LiveHire's platform helps bring the power of candidate engagement and experience across the entire talent pool, elevating a company's brand experience for permanent and contingent hiring for all companies that use the SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting solution."

Businesses can use the comprehensive features of LiveHire's platform - such as the following - to extend SAP SuccessFactors solutions to reach their goals for improved recruitment and candidate engagement outcomes:

Award-winning candidate experience

Enhanced recruiter experience

Employer branding

Unique 2-way text messaging

Total talent visibility and mobility

Private talent community

Live talent analytics

AI-powered talent pooling and matching

Live talent search

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners.

About LiveHire

LiveHire is a globally-leading recruitment and contingent direct sourcing platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers to deliver Total Talent and Direct Sourcing solutions. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 150 clients across 20 verticals globally. For more information, visit www.livehire.com.

