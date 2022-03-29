Lyra Health Introduces New Organizational Development Tools and Services to Support Mental Health in the Workplace

Lyra's new Workforce Transformation suite helps companies build an informed culture of mental wellness

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyra Health , the leading provider of innovative Workforce Mental Health solutions for employers, today announced Workforce Transformation, a suite of offerings designed specifically to help organizations proactively build a culture of mental wellness and foster psychological safety. Lyra's new services will offer managers and teams learning and development curricula, advisory services, and anonymized data insights, using a holistic approach to improving mental health awareness and advocacy throughout the workplace.

This is a major milestone for Lyra as it expands its services beyond the needs of individuals to address the full scope of mental health needs throughout the workforce.

"For far too long, organizational mental health support has focused on workplace perks and short-term fixes," said Dr. Joe Grasso, Lyra Health's senior director of workforce transformation. "By introducing organizational solutions that identify areas of need, upskill managers, reduce stigma, and empower employees to prioritize their wellness over the long term, company leadership can create a culture of mental well-being and make a significant and lasting impact on their people and organizations."

Mental health is a workforce crisis

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 1 billion people worldwide suffer from a mental health disorder. Recent data shows that 91% of job seekers believe that the company's culture should support mental health.[1] Now more than ever, employers recognize that protecting and supporting the mental health of employees is critical to the future success of their business.

Lyra's Workforce Transformation Suite

Workforce Transformation includes solutions designed to provide support for managers and teams, and improve the employee experience:

Lyra Learn is an on-demand, e-learning platform with proprietary interactive courses that contain more than 150 short-form videos and interactive exercises that facilitate both microlearnings and in-depth training. HR leaders and managers can assign content to entire workforces or to specific departments or teams to ensure that employees gain valuable new skills for supporting themselves and one another in workplace mental wellness.

Lyra Gather offers expert facilitated, small group peer discussion that promotes social learning and community building in a safe space. Gatherings foster sharing among individuals who have a common interest, identity, or concern and focus on topics at the intersection of social identity, mental health, and work.

Lyra Workshops offer live expert instruction designed to increase mental health literacy and help employees build skills in key areas like stress and resilience or trauma and distress. Workshops can be customized to an organization's unique needs.

Workplace Advisory Services offers benefits leaders direct support from Lyra experts in clinical and organizational psychology on topics such as workforce mental health strategy development and internal communications. Organizations will have access to comprehensive and customizable anti-stigma campaign toolkits, and consultation support for mental health peer champions programs. Services also include guides and a social community for Employee Resource Group leaders to address the unique mental health issues experienced by the different communities they represent.

Workplace Wellness Dashboard uses anonymized, aggregated data to provide near real-time insights into care utilization and issues related to employee mental wellness. These metrics can highlight trends and encourage leaders to promote specific services to address them.

To learn more about Lyra's Workforce Transformation solutions, watch Lyra's Breakthrough 2022 Keynote . For more information about Lyra Health's Workforce Mental Health solutions for employers, visit lyrahealth.com.

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health is the leading provider of Workforce Mental Health benefits, serving 10 million global employees and their dependents. Lyra is transforming mental health care using intelligent matching technology, concierge navigation support, and an innovative digital platform to deliver a frictionless experience for members, providers, and employers. Lyra quickly connects members to an exclusive network of evidence-based providers, mental health coaches, digital wellness tools, and personalized medication programs. Lyra's approach to mental health care has been proven to help members improve or recover faster and reduce medical claims costs for employers. For more information, visit lyrahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contact:

Dyani Vanderhorst

dvanderhorst@lyrahealth.com

(650) 240-3240

[1] Mind Share Partners 2021 Mental Health at Work Report

