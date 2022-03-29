Scania Growth Capital invests in carrier agnostic logistics tech platform Parcelly

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania's corporate venture capital fund announces an investment in UK-based Parcelly with growth plans for the US and Europe. Parcelly aims to resolve first and last mile delivery challenges with its proprietary mobile app.

Parcelly was founded in 2014 and aims to revolutionise the world of urban logistics. It aims to resolve first and last mile challenges by activating excess or underutilised space in real estate for E-commerce and logistics through its proprietary mobile app technology. Parcelly's solution integrates retailers and carriers across all industries and of all sizes to a highly scalable and internationally growing platform of 'logistics hubs'.

"Parcelly are on an exciting journey to change the way local warehouses are sourced and managed, enabling efficient last mile delivery and making most efficient use of existing space and resources in relevant demand pockets. The offering suits most retail markets and segments, and supporting Parcelly in their continued growth with both investment and the industry experience from Scania is a great strategic fit for the portfolio of Scania Growth Capital," says Christian Zeuchner, Partner at East Hill Equity, Investment Manager for Scania Growth Capital.

In addition to the invested capital as such, the companies that Scania Growth Capital invests in also gain access to knowledge, know-how and industry insight from Scania.

"We're super excited and proud to be on this journey and to welcome Scania Growth Capital on board as investors. Our focus to date has been on establishing our core product proposition with global clients, and this Series A round will help us fulfil our expansion plans, technology and team development. We are looking forward to disrupting new industry sectors with our unique omni-channel logistics platform," says Sebastian Steinhauser, CEO and Founder of Parcelly.

About Scania Growth Capital

Scania Growth Capital is a corporate venture capital fund that invests in growth companies within Scania's ecosystem of customers and partners. The fund is managed by an external management company - East Hill Equity – with a team that has extensive experience in both investments and the mobility industry. Through Scania Growth Capital, Scania reaches a segment of complementing companies, giving Scania an opportunity to tap into early development and innovation that is relevant to the industry but outside Scania's own core operations. For more information, visit www.scaniagrowthcapital.com.

