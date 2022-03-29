Self-Care meets Sustainability with Silk & Snow's New Bath Collection

Silk & Snow launches consciously manufactured bath towels, robes and more.

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Silk & Snow is excited to announce their product expansion into a new home category with the launch of their Bath Collection. The new collection features consciously manufactured Terry Towels , Turkish Towels , Terry Bathrobes and Muslin Bathrobes . These sustainably made bath essentials are available now on silkandsnow.com .

"When looking at other products within the bath space, we noticed a lack of attention on where materials are sourced and how they are made," says Albert Chow, Co-founder, Silk & Snow . "We are thrilled to announce our new line of bath products that are all made with our guiding principles of using sustainable raw materials, promoting transparency and traceability, and ensuring minimal environmental impact."

The high-quality collection includes beautifully designed bath towels and robes that refresh your bathroom and inspire beauty and comfort in your home:

Timeless Turkish Towels

Simply the most versatile and beautiful towels around, Silk & Snow's Turkish Towels are made with woven Egyptian cotton to create a lovely old-world aesthetic for your home. Doubling as a throw blanket or beach towel, Turkish Towels are great for when you need to add a touch of beautiful functionality to any setting. Featuring a curated selection of six timeless designs, you can find the perfect fit for your bathroom.

Baby Soft Muslin Bathrobes

These organic 4-layer cotton Muslin Bathrobes feature a slightly roomy fit-and-feel to give you the comfiest lounging experience possible. Unlike other bathrobes on the market that use synthetic materials, these Muslin Bathrobes are made completely using sustainably sourced organic cotton, meaning they are gentle on your skin, and gentle on our planet.

Luxurious Terry Towels

Using soft 100% certified combed Egyptian cotton, these Terry Towels bring the luxurious comfort of a five-star hotel into your home. Available in eight colours, and classic and plush weights, these towels feature a gorgeous twill border and hanging loops for easy storage.

Cozy Terry Bathrobes

Silk & Snow's Terry Bathrobes feature an elegant shawl collar styling, spacious patch pockets and a roomy unisex fit, allowing you to reach the quintessential level of relaxation.

The entire Bath Collection is produced in Portugal, with eco-friendly manufacturing principles as the utmost priority, and is STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certified.

Elevate your self-care routine with sustainably made bath essentials at silkandsnow.com .

About Silk & Snow

Silk & Snow is Canada's favourite environmentally-friendly sleep and wellness brand. Silk & Snow provides a thoughtfully curated line of lifestyle products, including locally-made mattresses that use traceable, environmentally-conscious manufacturing principles.

