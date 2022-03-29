Topps and Nippon Professional Baseball Organization Renew Licensing Agreement for 2022

Global Leader of Trading Cards and Collectibles Continues Presence in Japan with Iconic Sports League

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Topps Company, Inc., a global leader in sports and entertainment trading cards and a part of Fanatics Collectibles, today announced the continuation of its licensing agreement with Nippon Professional Baseball Organization (NPB) for 2022.

For the first time in its 80-year history, Topps released official trading cards for all 12 NPB teams in the league in 2021. The renewed license agreement will now further poduction and distribution of trading cards in Japan, highlighting the most prominent and fan-favorite players in NPB. In addition, Topps opened an office in Tokyo to better serve the Japanese and Asian market's increasing demand for trading cards, marking yet another significant milestone in Topps' ongoing global expansion and leadership in the trading card industry.

"We're beyond pleased with the success of our licensing agreement with the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization. Whether here in the United States or abroad in countries such as Japan, we are proud to continue our expansion and category leadership as the premier baseball card company," said David Leiner, Topps' Global General Manager, Sports and Entertainment. "This is just the beginning for us here at Topps, and we're excited for the year ahead as we accelerate our presence and bring fans from around the world closer to their favorite athletes."

"We are happy to announce that we will continue our contract with NPB this year, which started last year. We are confident that this agreement will increase the number of trading card fans in Japan and contribute to the creation of a new culture," said Satoshi Misu, Topps' Japan Country General Manager.

Topps plans to launch several new NPB products throughout 2022, which will be available at selected retail locations throughout Japan and on its own Japanese website, JP.Topps.com.

Since the 1930s, Topps has continued to innovate products to include localized experiential, one-of-a-kind events and unique promotions that appeal to consumers. Through partnerships with proven local talent and Topps' long-standing partnerships with global licensing partners like Major League Baseball, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, WWE and Star Wars, this expansion in Japan is designed to support the creative culture of trading cards and continue Topps' heritage of empowering collectors and new fans across the globe.

About The Topps Company

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is part of Fanatics Collectibles, a next-gen physical and digital trading cards company that was launched in 2021 and is a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, Inc. Through Fanatics Collectibles, Topps entertains and delights consumers with a diversified, engaging, multi-platform product portfolio that includes physical and digital collectibles, trading cards, trading card games, sticker and album collections, memorabilia and curated experiential events. Properties include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, National Hockey League, Formula 1, Star Wars, Garbage Pail Kids®, and more. Topps Digital Sports & Entertainment has connected with people around the world who have downloaded our apps including Topps® BUNT®, TOPPS® KICK®, Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps®, Topps® NHL SKATE™, Marvel Collect! by Topps® and Disney Collect! by Topps®. For additional information visit fanaticsinc.com, topps.com, play.toppsapps.com.

