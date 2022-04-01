InBody Releases New BWA 2.0 Body Water Analyzer

InBody's new body water device provides advanced measurements that can be used to identify fluid imbalances and better understand total body health.

CERRITOS, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InBody, a worldwide leader in body composition technology, is pleased to announce the release of its BWA 2.0 body water analyzer. This new professional-grade device expands upon the outputs measured by the InBody S10 to provide users with more detailed insights that demonstrate how variations in body composition and body water can affect wellbeing.

With this launch, InBody is showcasing how body water is the foundation upon which all other BIA measurements are built. Body water has a major influence on readings provided by BIA devices because body composition is measured by sending electrical currents through the body to measure impedance. Since most body water is stored within muscles, outputs for lean mass and body water are directly correlated.

"We wanted to bring the importance of body water to the forefront to highlight how the accuracy of these measurements elevates the validity of other body composition readings,'' says Harry Yun, CEO of InBody USA. "With the BWA 2.0, we are able to more closely examine body water composition, its segmental breakdown, and any historical fluctuations to determine its long-term effects on health and vitality."

Similar to its predecessor, the InBody S10, the portable, convenient design of the BWA 2.0 allows for on-the-go testing to be performed in Medical Mode or Research Mode. Additionally, users can also choose to test in a supine, seated, or standing position, giving individuals with limited mobility or amputated limbs equal access to accurate measurements for standard outputs like percent body fat and skeletal muscle mass.

Plus, using 8 different frequencies, 40 impedance measurements will be taken across the five segments of the body. Because of this, the device is capable of measuring more outputs and can print up to seven separate results sheets that summarize:

Body Water Results

Body Composition Results

Body Composition Results for Children

Research Results

Evaluation Results

Comparison Results

Thermal Results

Each one of these InBody Result Sheets can be used across a variety of industries with clients looking to build better eating habits, improve health and fitness, gain muscle mass, recover from an injury, and so much more. The device's applications are limitless.

In addition, medical, nutrition, and fitness professionals can also digitally review individual InBody Test Results on the device's LCD display, on the web, or through our data management software, LookinBody.

To learn more about the BWA 2.0 and line of body water analyzers, visit the InBody website .

About InBody

InBody is an innovation-focused company with a goal of creating a better world for today and future generations to come. Their mission is to provide biomedical technologies that simplify the understanding of health and wellness. People trust InBody to provide accurate, actionable insights. InBody's award-winning, medical-grade devices are used by professionals and consumers in medical, fitness, research, and corporate wellness verticals. The company delivers biomedical technologies and services in over 110 countries with six international branch offices and a global network of distributors. To learn more about InBody and their mission visit www.inbody.com

