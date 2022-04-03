CLASS ACTION: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Gatos Silver, Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos") (NYSE: GATO). The action charges Gatos with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Gatos' materially misleading statements to the public, Gatos' investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: APRIL 25, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: OCTOBER 28, 2020 THROUGH JANUARY 25, 2022

GATOS' ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Gatos focuses on the production, development and exploration of silver and zincrich mineral deposits. On October 29, 2020, Gatos conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 24,644,500 shares of common stock at a price of $7.00 per share, and received net proceeds of approximately $156.1 million from the offering.

On January 25, 2022, after the market closed, Gatos revealed in a press release that "there were errors in the technical report entitled 'Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico' with an effective date of July 1, 2020 . . . , as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model." On a preliminary basis, Gatos estimated a potential reduction of the metal content of the mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion.

Following this news, Gatos' stock price fell $7.02, or 69%, to close at $3.17 per share on January 26, 2022. As of the date the initial complaint was filed, Gatos shares were trading as low as $3.20 per share, a nearly 54% decline from the $7.00 per share IPO price.

Gatos investors may, no later than April 25, 2022 seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Gatos investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

