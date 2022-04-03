Metaverse game ecosystem, DeHorizon to launch MMO/RPG DeVerse on Polygon Mainnet

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeHorizon, the next-gen metaverse game ecosystem, today announced that their first game DeVerse is to launch on Polygon Mainnet, the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Polygon-based DeVerse may enable the low-cost transactions and friendly interactive experience for DeVerse players. Additionally, DeHorizon and Polygon Studios— the NFT and gaming arm of Polygon — will work together on technical solutions, game distribution, asset expansion, industry resources, branding, and other aspects to promote the rapid development and launch of DeVerse.

"Making DeVerse launch on Polygon is a great milestone in ushering the movement of a metaverse carnival across multi-chains. l am glad to welcome and greet Polygon inhabitants in DeVerse!", said DeHorizon Founder Shane.

De-Swap Travel

With the determination of building DeVerse on Polygon, a swap program, known as De-Swap Travel, will go live on the website soon.

All the Numen(SSR, SR), Props(Pre-mining Pass, Galaxy Cube, Magic Cube, Internal Testing Ticket, Sweetie Pie, Spirit Burning Necklace and Fiery Feast), once released on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) will be swapped to Polygon Mainnet.

According to DeHorizon's announcement, De-Swap Travel won't change the quality of NFTs.

DeHorizon & Polygon

The longer-term vision of the DeHorizon metaverse is to create a virtual carnival open to all metaverse inhabitants across multiple blockchains, where players can virtually enjoy a second life. As the first game of DeHorizon's core loops, DeVerse lays the foundation for the whole ecosystem.

DeHorizon acknowledged Polygon's expertise in blockchain and decided to develop DeVerse on Polygon, which is a significant step of realizing a cross-chain metaverse ecosystem. NFT assets will be integrated in an orderly manner, and gamers can benefit greatly from Polygon's convenience and low transaction fee.

The DeVerse Internal Test I just ended a few weeks ago and phase II will be live on 11th April with the prize pool of more than 3 million $DVT (native token in DeVerse). New functions and new features will be presented soon and players can easily earn DVT by inviting new players! Seize the opportunity to earn!

More about DeHorizon:

DeHorizon aims to become the next generation of metaverse game ecosystems, enabling players to create, socialize, and enjoy blockchain-based games with their friends. The long-term vision of DeHorizon metaverse is to create a virtual carnival open to all metaverse inhabitants across multiple chains, that lets players enjoy a second life.

More about Polygon:

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 7000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon's fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here .

More about Polygon Studios:

Polygon Studios aims to be the home of the most popular blockchain projects in the world. The Polygon Studios team is focused on supporting developers building decentralized apps on Polygon by providing Web2 and Web3 teams with a suite of services such as developer support, partnership, strategy, go-to-market, and technical integrations. Polygon Studios supports projects from OpenSea to Prada, from Adidas to Draft Kings and Decentral Games to Ubisoft.

